The world’s most expensive home — a 187-year-old mansion in southern france — just went up for sale for $410 million.
The 187-year-old mansion in southern France just went up for sale for $410 million, according to Bloomberg (login required).

The house, named Villa Les Cèdre, is in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and includes 35 acres of land.

As Money magazine reported, the 18,000-square-foot mansion has a beautiful view of the Villefranche-sur-Mer near Nice and the Maritime Alps.

The home includes an Olympic-size swimming pool, a botanical garden, 10 bedrooms, 30 stables and a chapel, according to Fortune.

The home was built in 1830 and was purchased by the mayor of Villefranche-sur-Mer in 1850. Belgian King Leopold II bought it in 1904.

After Leopold died, the Marnier-Lapostolle family acquired the mansion and owned it until 2016 when the family’s parent company was bought by Société des Produits Marnier Lapostolle.

Previous estimates suggested the house go for a billion euros (or about $1,186,649,978). This was “the extreme high end of the spectrum” for value, according to Fortune.

The home is now on sale for 350 million euros ($410 million).

“Who that buyer might be, of course, is anyone’s guess,” according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg took an exclusive tour of the home. View breathtaking photos on its website.

