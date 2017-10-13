This has been a rough week for the Cougar faithful, losing three recruits to the University of Utah.

Former BYU commits and current Herriman stars Jaren Kump and Tevita Fotu announced Monday that they would be enrolling at the University of Utah as part of the Class of 2018. Meanwhile, former BYU commit Mika Tufua announced Thursday that he too will be jumping ship.

Congrats to IKEI WARRIOR DE Mika Tafua as he now continues his journey as a Utah Ute and joins… https://t.co/U6sofQcH1S — Ikei Sports Hawaii (@ikeisportshi) October 12, 2017

It sure feels like the sky is falling and the gap is widening between BYU and Utah.

But let’s pump the breaks. Remember that just this year the Cougars signed several top recruits who picked BYU over Utah. That list includes: Chaz Ah You, Lorenzo Fauatea, Alden Tofa, Langi Tuifua, Tyler Batty, Bentley Hanshaw and Seleti Fevaleaki, as well as highly sought after transfers Tristen Hoge, Wayne Kirby, and John Vaka. Even current walk-ons Neil Pau’u and Austin Kafentzis were recruited by the Utes.

Oh, and let’s not forget that BYU has won over their fair share of Utah recruits.

Ula Tolutau, Joe Tukuafu, Austin Lee, Khyiris Tonga and James Empey were all committed to the Utes at one point. Now they are all Cougars with Tonga and Tolutau having already made a big impact for BYU this season.

The mood in Provo is not great right now, but it might not be as bad as it seems. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and company continue to plug away at recruiting, using the bye week to scout out and offer scholarships to top recruits including cornerback Clark Phillips III and linebacker Viliami Tausinga.

And while the Class of 2018 certainly took a hit this week, the Class of 2019 is ranked No. 6 by 247 Sports and No. 7 by Scout.com, with two four-star recruits and five recruits with three stars. There are three commits from that class ranked in the ESPN top 300: Tausili Fiatoa (No. 132), Siaki Ika (No. 248), and Chuck Alatini (No. 270). So while things look bleak, the future could still be very bright for BYU football.

Tyler Christensen is a teacher, writer and web designer. He maintains the blog www.byuinsider.com, which centers on BYU recruiting and statistics. Follow him on Twitter @byu_insider.