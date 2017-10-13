National pundits have weighed in on what they think will happen in the BYU-Mississippi State game and the matchup between Utah and USC, and it doesn't look good for the local teams, according to the experts.

Nobody gives the Cougars much chance on the road against the Bulldogs, including Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.

"Compared to BYU, Rutgers and Illinois have potent offenses," wrote Miller. "The Cougars are averaging just 10.0 points and 231.2 yards per game against FBS opponents. Auburn and Georgia crushed Mississippi State in its last two games, but the Bulldogs should bounce back nicely."

He has the Bulldogs winning, 31-10.

Mitch Harper of Athlon Sports, also sees a blowout win for Mississippi State, saying, "It’s hard to find any area in this game where BYU has an edge against Mississippi State."

He has BYU falling, 34-7.

Pete Fiutak of College Football News sees the game go in the same way as Harper and Miller with a prediction of Mississippi State winning, 37-10.

Even though he is calling for the huge Bulldog win, he did give a reason BYU could come out on top.

"Nick Fitzgerald might be a terrific quarterback, but the Mississippi State passing game hasn’t been able to take off quite yet," Fiutak explained. "The Bulldogs hit the skids against Auburn and Georgia, combining to complete 28-of-70 passes for just 260 yards and a score."

He then breaks down how that works in the Cougars favor, saying, "There are a whole slew of issues with the Cougars, but the secondary has been OK so far. There need to be more interceptions, but the defense isn’t getting bombed on, and the run defense has the linebackers to not get gouged."

While the score predictions aren't nearly as lopsided for the Utes, most have them coming out on the short end of the stick as well.

Miller has the Utes falling, 35-21, saying, "Utah started the season 4-0 and put up strong defensive numbers — particularly against the run. But the Utes faced three dreadful opponents to start the campaign to pad those stats and haven't been anywhere near as impressive in the past two games against Arizona and Stanford. That rude awakening will continue this week on the road against USC, as this defense won't get enough penetration to take advantage of a depleted Trojans offensive line."

Fiutak has the Utes putting up a better fight but dropping a close, 27-23 game.

Talking about what's going to happen Fiutak wrote, "it’ll be about the running game, and Utah won’t do it well enough to pull this off. It’ll have a few nice moments, though."

Other links

And finally...

The NBC Olympics Twitter page shared a short video of Salt Lake City's Nathan Chen who it says, "has the chance to make history at the #WinterOlympics."