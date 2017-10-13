Amber Tripp and Breanna DeWaal each recorded a brace with two goals apiece to lead the Utah Valley University women's soccer team to a 5-2 come-from-behind win over Western Athletic Conference foe New Mexico State on Thursday night at Clyde Field.

Utah Valley improves to 6-10 overall and 2-1 in WAC play. New Mexico State falls to 7-7-2 overall and 1-1-1 in league play. With the five goals against New Mexico State, the Wolverines have scored 14 goals in their last two matches.

"I was happy with the way we reacted when we went down 1-0," said Utah Valley head coach Chris Lemay. "I thought that showed a lot of maturity in our players. We stuck to our game plan and capitalized on the opportunities that we created. We were good in the final third tonight and I thought we were pretty explosive. Overall, we're thrilled with the game."

Utah Valley fell behind early as New Mexico State's Devin Hart received a cross from the right side and scored to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute.

The Wolverines registered the equalizer in the 23rd minute as DeWaal fed a ball down the right side of the field to a streaking Leesa Stowe, who then crossed it to Tripp on the left side of the box. Tripp one-touched it into the left side of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Tori Smith gave the Wolverines a 3-1 advantage in the 51st minute as Breanna McCarter raced down the right side of the field and then sent a cross toward the top of the box that deflected off the NMSU keeper. Smith found the deflection and pushed the ball into the back of the net for her third goal of the year.

Tripp secured her brace in the 61st minute after McCarter stole the ball from a New Mexico State player and then led a pass down the left side to Tripp, who then fired a shot into the back of the net for her second goal of the game to give UVU a 3-1 lead.

Libby Weber sent a free kick into the front of the goal from about 30 yards out in the 66th minute to DeWaal, who then headed it in past the NMSU keeper to give the Wolverines a 4-1 cushion.

After giving up a New Mexico State penalty kick in the 67th minute, Utah Valley responded with its own penalty kick in the 76th minute off the foot of DeWaal to secure the 5-2 final score. The goal secured DeWaal a brace on the night.

Utah Valley outshot NM State, 25-6, including a 13-4 shots on goal advantage. UVU registered eight corner kicks to NMSU's two. Smith led the Wolverines with six shots, including three on goal. Weber and Tripp each had three goals, while Sydney Fitzpatrick, DeWaal and Doriana Moul tallied two apiece.

Brooklyn Nielsen led the Wolverines in goal, playing all 90 minutes with a pair of saves.

Utah Valley continues WAC play at home on Saturday when the team welcomes WAC leader UTRGV to Clyde Field. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast live on the WAC Digital Network.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit GoUVU.com.