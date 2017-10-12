MILLCREEK — A 19-year-old man was shot standing outside a home in Millcreek Thursday evening, according to Unified Police.

The incident appears to be gang-related, said detective Chuck Malm with Unified police.

The man was outside around 5:30 p.m. near 4000 South and 500 East when a car pulled up next to him. He exchanged words with someone inside the car before multiple shots were fired from the vehicle, Malm said.

The man was in critical condition when friends drove him to St. Mark's Hospital in Millcreek, Malm reported.

Police are not releasing identities at this time.