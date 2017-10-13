Utah State freshman Sasha Pisareva went 2-0 in singles, highlighting the Aggies’ success at the ITA Regionals in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Pisareva had a 6-4, 6-3 victory over BYU's Taylah Beckman in the round of 64 singles and then defeated Wyoming's Elisa Koonik, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the round of 16.

Also in singles, sophomore Sophia Haleas went to three sets in the round of 64 against Air Force's Meredith Jones, winning the first, 7-6, but losing the next two, 6-1, 6-3. Sophomore Hannah Jones also went to three and won the first, 7-5, but lost the next two, 6-1, 6-1, to Utah's Brianna Turley, the younger sister of former USU netter Lexi Turley. Senior Maggie O'Meara lost 6-3, 7-6 (5) to Northern Arizona's Eirene Granville. Junior Jenna Kane went up against Denver's Bianca Mok, who is No. 87 in the ITA's singles preseason rankings, and lost 6-1, 6-0. Senior Sabrina Demerath rounded out the results for the Aggies with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Northern Arizona's Hanneke Lodewijks.

In the doubles round of 32, Pisareva and Jones lost 8-3 to Utah's Turley and Margo Pletcher. O'Meara and freshman Alexandra Taylor lost 8-5 to Colorado's Annabelle Andrinopoulos and Linda Huang.

Action continues for Utah State on Friday.

Ashley Springer is a student at Utah State University studying journalism and communication. Springer is an intern with the USU athletic department's media relations.