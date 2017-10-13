Seniors Madie Lyons Mathews and Bizzy Bowen each netted a goal to help BYU capture a 2-0 win over conference foe Pacific.

“I just thought that we played a spectacular game,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. “I thought we came out strong right from the very beginning. We had a nice early goal from Madie and that makes a big difference when you score early because you are able to establish your confidence.”

Mathews netted the first goal of the game and the 10th of her career in only the second minute of play to put BYU (5-5-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference) up 1-0. After the ball was bobbled back and forth just past midfield, Mathews received a through pass from Makayla Colohan past the Tigers’ defenders to drill a shot from the top of the box past the keeper to the bottom left corner of the net.

In the 42nd minute, BYU was awarded a free kick about three yards outside the box. Bowen sailed the ball into the top left corner of the net just over the hands of Pacific keeper Henrikka Makela. It marked Bowen’s 10th career goal and third of the season.

The Cougars ended the first half with 13 shots, eight of which were on goal, compared to the Tigers’ three total shots with two on goal.

BYU controlled the game throughout the second half and kept the ball on the attacking side of the field for most of the half. The Tigers’ Makela kept her team in the game as she shut out the Cougars the entire second half. Despite 17 second-half shots on goal, BYU was not ever able to find the back of the net, thanks to nine saves from the keeper.

Cougar keeper Hannah Clark earned her fifth shutout of the season, and the BYU defense held Pacific (4-9-2, 1-3 WCC) to only five total shots for the game.

BYU prepares to host No. 18 Pepperdine next Thursday, Oct. 19, to continue conference play. That game will be televised on BYUtv, with radio broadcasts on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143) and ESPN 960 AM.