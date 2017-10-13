The BYU men’s and women’s cross-country teams will compete at the Pre-Nationals Invitational in Louisville, Kentucky, this Saturday.

Fifty-one men’s teams and 54 women’s teams will compete in four races at the meet, with the men running an 8k and the women a 6k.

“The Pre-Nationals meet is a great opportunity for us to get a quality race in on the course where the national meet will be held in November,” head coach Ed Eyestone said. “The winner of this meet usually emerges as one of the favorites to win the national championship. Our hope is to win the meet and gain valuable racing experience on the national course.”

The No. 2 men’s team will compete against other top-ranked teams, including No. 5 Arkansas, No. 6 Oregon and No. 10 Colorado.

“We are excited to race the national course to get a feel for it and to see how we race against some of the top teams in the country,” associate head women’s coach Diljeet Taylor said.

The No. 16 women’s team will also compete against some of the top-ranked teams in the nation, including No. 1 Colorado, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Michigan and No. 7 Arkansas.

Jenessa Mann works as a Sports Information Director for BYU Athletics. Contact her at: wtrack_sid@byu.edu