STANSBURY PARK — Stansbury doesn’t have to share with anyone this year.

A year after sharing the region title with rival Tooele, Stansbury made sure it won the title outright this year as it knocked off Bonneville 35-10 in the Region 11 finale on Thursday night.

The Stallions wrapped up region play with a perfect 5-0 record and will head into the 4A playoffs in two weeks with a 6-3 overall record.

“We’re excited. We lost a heck of a group last year, so we were building a lot of young kids in and they’ve slowly gotten better as we’ve gone on,” said Stansbury coach Clint Christiansen.

Stansbury’s offense sputtered at times turning the ball over four times, but the defense was dominant throughout as the turnovers never proved costly.

The Stallions held Bonneville to 175 yards of total offense, with 107 of those yards coming on two second-half completions from quarterback Jonah Nielson to receiver Jake Peck with the game already well in hand.

“Defensively we played pretty solid. The big fellas played good up front, the backers played solid and secondary played pretty good,” said Christiansen.

Bonneville’s only touchdown came on a blocked punt late in the game.

Silas Young led the offensive charge with 21 carries for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yard burst up the middle that pushed the lead to 28-3 late in the third quarter.

“When you have that back with that kind of speed, you just have to slip him past a backer and if he can get to that third level you’ve got a shot to break it with him,” said Christiansen.

Stansbury’s defense set the tone early with the region title on the line, holding Bonneville to just four first downs and 60 yards of total offense in the first half. The Lakers still found a way to get on the scoreboard.

A shanked Stansbury punt from its own end zone set Bonneville up inside its own red zone, and even though it didn’t get a first down it was close enough for Aaron Eberhard to boot a 27-yard yard field goal for the early 3-0 lead.

Stansbury had a response — a relief to Christiansen after two sloppy drives to open the game. On their third drive, the Stallions marched 85 yards in 11 plays as Young streaked 32 yards up the middle on the last play of the first quarter for the 7-3 lead.

The Stallions defense continued to dominate in the second quarter, but the offense couldn’t get out of its own way with two turnovers in the second quarter.

Ryker Jensen intercepted a pass for Bonneville early in the second quarter, and then on Stansbury’s next possession he recovered a fumbled pitch. The Lakers offense couldn’t do anything with the quality field position though.

Stansbury pushed its lead to 14-3 with 28 seconds remaining in the half on a 57-yard TD pass from Mitch Lindsay to Conner Mckay.

Then early in the third quarter Stansbury effectively put the game out of reach at 21-3 as Justin Mathews scored on a 23-yard counter run.

Lindsay and Mckay wrapped up the scoring for Stansbury with 7:58 remaining as they connected on a 79–yard TD pass.