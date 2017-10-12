LOGAN — A Nibley man died in an accident late Wednesday near Logan, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Kent Batty, 44, was driving east on state Route 30 in a pickup truck, according to a UHP report, when a little after midnight, the pickup drifted off the right side of road. The driver suddenly overcorrected and drove off the road on the other side.

The truck rolled and landed on the passenger side. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and had fallen onto the floor on the passenger side, the report said.

The road was dark, dry and straight at the time of the accident, troopers reported.

First responders determined Batty died at the scene, the report stated.

Officers believe he was driving fatigued based on the way the vehicle drifted and overcorrected.