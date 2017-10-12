All the teams that are still left (in the 5A state tourney) have been there before and know that it takes discipline and poise to win games

By Bruce Smith

For the Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Timpview Thunderbirds dream of a second straight state championship was put to the test Thursday afternoon until Lily Haskins kept their hopes alive with a “golden goal” in the first overtime.

After two halves of exciting play that ended without either team scoring, Haskins accepted a nice pass from Mica Schoenrock and aimed her shot into the top right-hand side of the Skyline goal to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 victory in a 5A quarterfinal matchup.

Timpview advanced to next Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Juan Diego Catholic High School’s field against Timpanogos. East takes on Maple Mountain in the 3:45 p.m. matchup. The winners will play for the 5A title Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

“It was very intense; it’s so good to just keep playing,” said Haskins, who was buried in a pile of teammates following her shot. “Both teams played at a very high speed. Mica hit a perfect ball to me. It was so awesome.”

Haskins said she didn’t have time to aim. She collected the pass, looked around quickly and noticed she was open with a clear shot. The rest was instinct.

“It capped off a fantastic game,” said Timpview coach Eric Brady. “All the teams that are still left (in the 5A state tourney) have been there before and know that it takes discipline and poise to win games. She (Haskins) could have hammered it, but she stayed poised and that’s what defending state champions should do.”

Timpview had plenty of chances to win earlier, but Brady was proud that his team didn’t let its frustration show. In the second half alone, the Thunderbirds had two shots connect with the crossbar, one bounced off the post, another shot was cleared just before it crossed the goal line and Tiana Tolman had a goal disallowed due to an offsides call.

“We had our chances, too,” said Skyline coach Yamil Castillo. “It’s frustrating, but we knew we would get their (the Thunderbirds) ‘A’ game because they are the defending champions.”

Skyline was the 2015 champs was trying to avenge a 5-1 loss and to Timpview last season in the semifinals. Goalkeeper Carli Jager kept the Eagles alive with several stops. The Eagles, however, couldn’t get anything past Timpview’s Marren Nielsen.

