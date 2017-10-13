Dixie State’s men’s soccer team netted a pair of late second-half goals to rally past Academy of Art, 2-1, on Thursday afternoon at San Jose State's CEFCU Stadium. The match was relocated from San Francisco to the SJSU campus due to poor air quality as a result of the wildfires in Northern California.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes of play, the Urban Knights (3-7-4, 2-4-0 PacWest) broke through late in the 58th minute on a Christian Sprague shot from 20 yards out. DSU (9-2-0, 5-2-0 PacWest) answered with the equalizer nearly 22 minutes later when a Moises Medina shot was deflected to Jandir Porta, who managed to get the ball past the keeper and into the goal to square the match at 1-1.

Medina gave the Trailblazers the lead for good with 5:50 remaining in regulation when he finished a ball played in by his older brother Gabby Medina from the top of the box for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Dixie State held AAU to just one shot on goal the rest of the way, which was stopped by freshman keeper Levi Lord (W, 2-0-0), to claim the result.

Dixie State outshot Academy of Art by a 14-11 count, including a 6-4 edge on goal. Dominic Damato was credited with a game-high three shot attempts, while Lord finished with three saves to earn his second victory in goal.

Dixie State will wrap up its four-game Bay Area road trip Saturday against PacWest foe Holy Names. The match was originally scheduled to be played in Oakland but has been relocated to Las Positas College in nearby Livermore, California.

