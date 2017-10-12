Score yet another win for Utah over BYU on the recruiting trail.

Just a few days after the Utes flipped Herriman teammates Jaren Kump and David Fotu, they reportedly have received a commitment from Hawaii linebacker/defensive end Mika Tafua, who signed with the Cougars in 2015 out of high school before going on an LDS mission.

Congrats to IKEI WARRIOR DE Mika Tafua as he now continues his journey as a Utah Ute and joins his new family today. He will join another IKEI WARRIOR OL Jordan Agasiva. I look forward to watching these boys grow together as Both of them have NFL potential. #ikeiallday #ikeiwarrior #thegrindneverstops A post shared by Ikei Sports Hawaii (@ikeisportshi) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

The Deseret News has not been further able to confirm the news.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds when he signed with BYU, Tafua was also considering Pac-12 schools such as USC, Washington and Oregon at that time, according to 247sports.com. On Signing Day in 2015, then-Cougars head coach Bronco Mendenhall called Tafua "probably the most highly recruited (player) of the entire class."

Tafua becomes the eighth player to commit to Utah as part of its 2018 recruiting class.