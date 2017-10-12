6A PLAYOFFS

Syracuse 2, Pleasant Grove 1: Thanks to two goals by Caroline Stringfellow and strong second half defense, Syracuse held off visiting Pleasant Grove to advance to the 6A semifinals.

Bingham 3, Davis 2: Megan Beckman, Bella Pirami, and Baylie Saunders each scored a goal as the Miners won a thriller against defending champion Davis in the 6A quarterfinals.

American Fork 2, Northridge 0: Jamie Shepherd and Addison Gardner both found the back of the net in the first half, and that was more than enough for top-ranked American Fork as keeper Haven Empey preserved the shutout to lead American Fork to the 6A semifinals.

Layton 1, Lone Peak 0 (OT): Atley Thompson scored the game-winning goal on a free kick in the first overtime, as Layton knocked off Lone Peak to advance to the 6A semifinals. Atley Thompson was perfect in goal, earning a shutout.

5A PLAYOFFS

East 4, Corner Canyon 1: Emily Jensen scored two goals, while Erin Bridges and Sami Black each added a goal to lead East to the big victory over Corner Canyon to advance to the 6A semifinals.

Maple Mountain 1, Brighton 0 (2OT): Anna Pickering scored the golden goal in double overtime as Maple Mountain eked out the 5A quarterfinal victory in a tightly contested playoff game.

Timpanogos 1, Viewmont 0: Jaislyn Branin scored early in the second half and that was all the scoring Timpanogos needed as it blanked Viewmont to advance to the 5A quarterfinals.

Timpview 1, Skyline 0 (OT): Lily Haskins scored the golden goal in the first overtime to lead Timpview past Skyline for the victory in the 6A quarterfinals.