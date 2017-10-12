Adam Fondren,
The entire Timpiew team runs out onto the field with the overtime goal of Lilly Haskins as Skyline takes on Timpview in 5A soccer in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Timpview won the match 1-0 in overtime.

6A PLAYOFFS

Syracuse 2, Pleasant Grove 1: Thanks to two goals by Caroline Stringfellow and strong second half defense, Syracuse held off visiting Pleasant Grove to advance to the 6A semifinals.

Bingham 3, Davis 2: Megan Beckman, Bella Pirami, and Baylie Saunders each scored a goal as the Miners won a thriller against defending champion Davis in the 6A quarterfinals.

American Fork 2, Northridge 0: Jamie Shepherd and Addison Gardner both found the back of the net in the first half, and that was more than enough for top-ranked American Fork as keeper Haven Empey preserved the shutout to lead American Fork to the 6A semifinals.

Layton 1, Lone Peak 0 (OT): Atley Thompson scored the game-winning goal on a free kick in the first overtime, as Layton knocked off Lone Peak to advance to the 6A semifinals. Atley Thompson was perfect in goal, earning a shutout.

5A PLAYOFFS

East 4, Corner Canyon 1: Emily Jensen scored two goals, while Erin Bridges and Sami Black each added a goal to lead East to the big victory over Corner Canyon to advance to the 6A semifinals.

Maple Mountain 1, Brighton 0 (2OT): Anna Pickering scored the golden goal in double overtime as Maple Mountain eked out the 5A quarterfinal victory in a tightly contested playoff game.

Timpanogos 1, Viewmont 0: Jaislyn Branin scored early in the second half and that was all the scoring Timpanogos needed as it blanked Viewmont to advance to the 5A quarterfinals.

Timpview 1, Skyline 0 (OT): Lily Haskins scored the golden goal in the first overtime to lead Timpview past Skyline for the victory in the 6A quarterfinals.

James Edward
James Edward James is the prep editor and Real Salt Lake beat writer.
Add a comment