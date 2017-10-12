Hannah Simmons with Celebrate Everyday helps a client of the Volunteers of America-Utah's Homeless Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake City select a gown to wear to prom on Thursday. The high school-style prom for at-risk and homeless youth ages 15-22 was hosted by Celebrate Everyday, a nonprofit organization that loans out prom and wedding dresses to girls across Utah, The Young Lawyers Division of Utah, the Utah Bar Association, the 3rd District Court and the Appellate Court. Those in attendance were provided with free hair styling, makeup, shoes, jewelry and, of course, formal attire. The event featured a retro Volkswagen photo booth bus, a sit-down dinner and music provided by a DJ. VOA’s clients have been involved in every step of the process, from picking out the music, to deciding the theme of the dance.

