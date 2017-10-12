The LDS Church plans to translate scriptures into 34 additional languages, with a new translation release process allowing church members to have access to the translations in their own language quicker.

In a Oct. 9, 2017, letter, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced “a new process will allow individuals to study draft portions of translations prior to publication of final translations, which means members will have earlier access to the scriptures in their language.”

“As translations proceed, completed portions can be released in sequence from time to time,” the letter states. “These sequential portions, although not considered final until the full translation is completed, will be made available on LDS.org and in the Gospel Library mobile application.”

The online release for a few languages will begin on Nov. 30, and printed editions will follow. The complete translation process typically takes several years, “as scripture texts are carefully translated,” according LDS.org.

“The initial release of approved draft translations will include content that has been translated and reviewed by local leaders,” LDS.org explains. “Additional portions of translations will continue to be released periodically. Translations that are currently nearing completion will not have drafts published.”

While members and leaders may have access to draft translations of prayers for ordinances such as sacrament prayers and the baptismal prayer, the First Presidency requests that they continue to use the translations they have had until the new translations are complete.

The new scripture translation projects that have been approved are as follows:

The Book of Mormon will be translated in Burmese, Efik, Georgian, Navajo, Pohnpeian, Sesotho and Tshiluba.

The triple combination of the Book of Mormon, Doctrine and Covenants and Pearl of Great Price will be translated in American Sign Language, Afrikaans, Amharic, Arabic, Bislama, Greek, Hiligaynon, Hindi, Hmong, Lao, Lingala, Malay, Persian, Polish, Serbian, Setswana, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Tahitian, Tamil, Telugu, Tok Pisin, Turkish, Twi, Urdu and Yoruba.