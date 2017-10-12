MUSIC/DANCE

American West Symphony, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Assembly Hall, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

“Bodytraffic,” Ogden Symphony Ballet, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, Weber State University, Ogden, $10-$35 (801-399-9214 or symphonyballet.org)

“Brine: Disembodied We,” Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $18 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Imagine Dragons with Grouplove and K. Flay, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $39.50-$90 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

“La Boheme,” Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 15, 2 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $25-$120 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Thriller,” Oct. 13-14 and 16, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Pablo Cruise, Oct. 13-14, 8 p.m., Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main, Park City, $35-$65 (435-649-9371 or egyptiantheatrecompany.org)

Caleb Chapman’s Crescent Super Band with Voodoo Orchestra, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Alison Krauss and David Gray, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., USANA Amphitheatre, 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $30-$65 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com)

“Firebird,” Rocky Mountain Choreography Festival, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Peery’s Egyptian Theater, 2415 S. Washington Blvd., $15 (866-472-4627 or egyptiantheaterogden.com)

“The Gift of Life: Creation, Deliverance and Eternity,” Salt Lake Choral Artists, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Gardner Concert Hall, U., $10-$20 (saltlakechoralartists.org)

Jazz Combo Night, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, free (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Utah All-State Choir, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., Tabernacle, Temple Square, free (801-570-0080 or lds.org/events)

Bob Dylan with Mavis Staples, Oct. 17-18, 7:30 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $50-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Lieto Voices, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Cox Performing Arts Center, DSU, St. George, $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (435-652-7800 or dsutix.com)

Chamber Music, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Price Musuem Building, U., free (umfa.utah.edu)

Fall Choirfest, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $6-$7 (weberstatetickets.com)

Jazz Small Groups, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts West Building, U., free (801-851-6762 or music.utah.edu)

Utah Valley Symphony, Oct. 18-19, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $12-$15 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

Mikey Mike with Big Henri, Cookup Boss and Yelawolf, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, $25 (801-528-9197 or thecomplexslc.com)

Red Rock Hot Club, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main, free (801-718-3862 or excellenceconcerts.org)

Huey Lewis and the News, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $45-$125 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Aladdin,” Ballest West II, Oct. 19-22, times vary, Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $25-$120 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

GETTING OUT

“Fear of the Female Voice” with Sarah Gailey, Oct. 13, 11 a.m., Merrill-Cazier Library, USU, Logan, free (435-797-3292)

Creatures of the Night, Oct. 13-14, 5-8:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, $8 for general, $6 for members, free for children ages 3 and younger (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Witches Night Out, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-28, 6-10 p.m., Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, West Jordan, free (gardnervillage.com/witchfest-events)

Boo Lights, Oct. 13-14, 18-21 and 27, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Hogle Zoo, 2600 E. 840 South, $10.95-$12.95 for adults, $8.95-$10.95 for seniors, $7.95-$9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Pumpkin Nights, Oct. 13-29, Sunday-Thursday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $20 for general, $16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

Haunted Half, Oct. 14, 8 a.m.-noon, Sugar House Park, 1330 E. 2100 South, $20-$80 (thehauntedhalf.com)

University of Scouting, Oct. 14, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Jordan Middle School, 9351 S. 300 East, $20 (801-582-3663 or saltlakescouts.org)

Strut Your Mutt, Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Liberty Park, 600 E. 900 South, prices vary (bestfriends.org)

Indian Art Market, Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, free (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

Utah Inclusive Arts Festival, Oct. 14, noon-3 p.m., Hartvigsen School, 5400 S. 1510 West, Taylorsville, $10 for general, free for Granite School District patrons (801-891-0969 or utahiaf.com)

Uplift Families Parenting Conference, Oct. 14, 5:30-9 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15-$20 (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

Masquerade Party, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, $20-$25 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

Scarecrow Festival, Oct. 16-21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Ashton Gardens, Thanksgiving Point, 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 3-12 and seniors (801-768-2300 or thanksgivingpoint.org)

“United for Adoption: Princesses of Color,” Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m., Artisan Studios, 11 N. Main, Kaysville, free (facebook.com/UnitedForAdoption)

“Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip," Oct. 18, 3 p.m., Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, free (huffp.st/listentoamerica)

"Garden After Dark: Adventures in Wonderland," Oct. 19-21 and 26-28, 6-9 p.m., Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, $12 for general, $6 for garden members (801-585-0556 or redbuttegarden.org)

Little Bear Bottoms Corn Maze, Monday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday, 5-11 p.m., Saturday, noon-11 p.m., 5000 S. U.S. Highway 89, Wellsville, $7-$11 for adults, $6-$10 for students ages 12 years and older, $5-$9 for children ages 4-11 (435-770-3462 or lbbcornmaze.com)

Corn Maze on the Farm, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m.; Friday, 3-11 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-21, Wellsville, $7 for adults, $6 for students, $5 for children ages 3-11 (435-245-6050 or awhc.org)

Pumpkin Days, through Oct. 31, Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wheeler Farm, $2-$10 for general, (385-468-1755 or slco.org/wheeler-farm)

Witchfest, through Oct. 31, Gardner Village, 1100 W. 7800 South, free-$35 (801-566-8903 or gardnervillage.com)

Cornbelly’s, through Nov. 4, Monday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m., $11.95-$29.95 (801-794-3276 or cornbellys.com)

“Vikings: Beyond the Legend,” through Jan. 1, 2018, Thursdays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, $14.95 for adults, $12.95 for seniors and ages 13-24, $9.95 for children ages 3-12, free for museum members, U. students and staff with ID (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu)

American folk dance lessons, Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 S. Concord St., free, call in advance (801-414-4723)

THEATER

OPENING PRODUCTIONS

“Guys and Dolls,” Oct. 13-Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, $19 for adults, $17 for students with ID, children ages 12 and younger and seniors (855-944-2787 or theziegfeldtheater.com)

“On Golden Pond,” Oct. 13-30, dates and times vary, Pleasant Grove Library, 30 E. Center, Pleasant Grove, $10 for adults, $9 for students and seniors (801-922-4524 or pgplayers.com)

“River.Swamp.Cave.Mountain,” Plan-B, Oct. 14, 11 a.m., Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. 300 South, $4 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

CONTINUING PRODUCTIONS

“Fiddler on the Roof,” Oct. 13-17, excluding Sunday, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m., Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main, Logan, $20-$23 (435-752-0026 or cachearts.org)

“Newsies,” Oct. 13, 16 and 18, 7:30 p.m., Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“We Foxes,” Oct. 13-14, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Browning Center, WSU, Ogden, $11-$13 (weberstatetickets.com)

“An American in Paris,” Oct. 13-15, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $40-$85 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“The Heart of Robin Hood,” Oct. 13-14, times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, $34 for adults, $18 for youths in grades K-12, children under 5 not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Surely Goodness and Mercy,” Oct. 13-15, times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“How to Fight Loneliness,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains adult themes and explicit language, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Shrek the Musical,” through Oct. 20, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“Mamma Mia,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins, $29-$89 (800-746-9882 or tuacahn.org)

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$60 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Empress Theatre, 9104 W. 2700 South, Magna, $10 (801-347-7373 or empresstheatre.com)

“Oliver,” through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Old Barn Community Theatre, 3605 Bigler Road, Collinston, Box Elder County (435-458-2276 or oldbarn.org)

“The Tavern,” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Randall L. Jones Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $32-$75 (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“William Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” Utah Shakespeare Festival, through Oct. 21, dates and times vary, Anes Studio Theatre, SUU, Cedar City, $50-$54, contains some sexual and scatological humor, according to Utah Shakespeare Festival (435-586-7878 or bard.org)

“Love and Information,” Oct. 12-28, dates and times vary, Dumke Theater, Westminster College, 1250 E. 1700 S., $10 for general, free for Westminster students, staff (801-484-7651 or westminstercollege.edu)

“Perdida,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, The Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State, $10-$20 (801-957-3322 or grandtheatrecompany.com)

“A Tale of Two Cities,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, CenterPoint Legacy Theatre, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, $19.50-$25.50 for general, $17.50-$23.50 for seniors and students (801-298-1302 orcenterpointtheatre.org)

“War of the Worlds,” through Oct. 28, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center, Provo, $14-$16 (801-852-7007 or coveycenter.org)

“Wait Until Dark,” through Oct. 28, dates and times vary, Heritage Theatre, 2505 S. Highway 89, Perry, $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 13; children under 4 not permitted (435-723-8392 or heritagetheatreutah.com)

“Forever Dead,” through Nov. 4, dates vary, 7:30 p.m., The Off Broadway Theatre, 272 S. Main, $16 for adults, $12 for students, seniors, military, $10 for children 2-12 (801-355-4628 or theobt.org)

“Wicked-er,” through Nov. 4, dates and times vary, Desert Star, 4861 S. State, Murray, $24.95 for adults, $14.95 for children under age 12 (801-266-2600 or desertstar.biz)

“Jekyll and Hyde,” through Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Terrace Plaza Playhouse, 99 E. 4700 South, Ogden, $12-$14 for general, $11-13 for students and seniors, $9-$11 for children ages 12 and younger (801-393-0070 or terraceplayhouse.com)

“She Loves Me,” through Nov. 11, dates and times vary, Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington, $23 for general, $21 for seniors, $17 for children ages 5-17 and students with ID, children under age 5 not admitted (435-251-8000 or brighamsplayhouse.com)

“Mercury,” through Nov. 12, dates and times vary, Salt Lake Acting Company, 168 W. 500 North, $24-$38 for general, $18 for adults ages 30 and younger with ID, $15 for students with ID, contains adult language and nudity, recommended for mature audiences, according to SLAC (801-363-7522 or saltlakeactingcompany.org)

“Forever Plaid,” through Nov. 15, dates and times vary, Hale Centre Theatre, 9900 S. Monroe St., Sandy, $35-$39 for adults, $16-$18 for youths in grades K-12, children under five not permitted (801-984-9000 or hct.org)

“Hello, Dolly!” through Nov. 18, dates and times vary, Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem $18-$24 for adults, $14-$18 for children ages 4-11 (801-226-8600 or haletheater.org)

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS

“4 Days in France,” Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Audition,” Oct. 14, 11 p.m., and Oct. 15, noon, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $10 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1825 West, West Jordan, free (calendar.slcolibrary.org)

“Brave,” Oct. 13-19, times vary, select AMC Theatres, $5.99-$7.49 (amctheatres.com)

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Oct. 16 and 18, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $1.50 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Desperate Hours,” Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Frankenweenie,” Oct. 19, 1 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“Friday the 13th,” Oct. 13, 9 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $10 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Ghostbusters,” Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m., Glendale Library, 1375 Concord St., free (slcpl.org)

“Goodbye Charlie,” Oct. 10, 17 a.m., SCERA, 745 S. State, Orem, $2 (scera.org)

“Hausu,” Oct. 13-19, 2:15 and 4 p.m., Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $10 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“The Heart of Man,” Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Jordan Landing Cinemark, 7301 S. Jordan Landing Blvd., West Jordan, and Bountiful 8, 206 S. 625 West, Bountiful, $11-$13 (cinemark.com)

Kid Flix Mix 1, Oct. 14, 2 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“A Late Style of Fire: Larry Levis, American Poet,” Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Love, Live! Sunshine!” Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., The Gateway, 165 S. Rio Grande St., $6.75-$13.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“No Good Deed,” Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, free (801-229-7050 or oremlibrary.org)

“Nosferatu,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-746-7000 or utahfilmcenter.org)

“Only the Brave,” Oct. 14, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $10-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Orange Revolution,” Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, free (slcpl.org)

“The Princess Bride,” Oct. 15 and 18, 2 and 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $6-$8 (megaplextheatres.com) and select Cinemark Theatres, $4.25- $6.25 (cinemark.com)

“Samurai Jack,” Oct. 16, 7 p.m., select Megaplex Theatres, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Steve McQueen: American Icon,” Oct. 19, 7 p.m., The District, 3761 S. Parkway Plaza Drive, South Jordan, and Pineview Megaplex, 2376 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, $9-$11 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Temple,” Oct. 13-19, times vary, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $10 (801-321-0310 or saltlakefilmsociety.org)

“Tokyo Ghoul,” Oct. 16, 17 and 19, 7 p.m., Jordan Commons, 9335 S. State, Sandy, and The Junction, 2351 Kiesel Ave., Ogden, $6.75-$9.75 (megaplextheatres.com)

“Warren Miller’s Line of Descent,” Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m.; Oct. 14, 6 and 9 p.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $23 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org)

“Wonder Boys,” Oct. 16, 7 p.m., Salt Lake Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, free (801-524-8200 or slcpl.org)

“Yerma,” Oct. 14, noon, Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E. 300 South, $10 (thc.utah.edu)

BOOK SIGNINGS AND EVENTS

Barnes and Noble, Red Cliffs Mall, 1720 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Terry Lynn Johnson, author of “Sled Dog School,” Oct. 13, 6 p.m. (435-627-8412 or barnesandnoble.com)

Barnes and Noble, 7157 Plaza Center Drive, West Jordan, Emily R. King, author of “Fire Queen,” Oct. 14, 1 p.m. (801-282-1324 or barnesand noble.com)

The King’s English Bookshop, 1511 S. 1500 East, Mylene Dressler, author of “The Last to See Me,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; Bailey Harris and Douglas Harris, authors of “My Name is Stardust,” Oct. 14, 2 p.m.; Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, author and illustrator of “The Wolf, the Duck and the Mouse,” Oct. 15, 2 p.m.; Robert Beatty, author of "Serafina and the Splintered Heart," Oct. 16, 6 p.m.; Paul Cohen, author of "The Glamshack," Oct. 18, 7 p.m. (801-484-9100 or kingsenglish.com)

Pioneer Book, 50 W. Center, Provo, Poetry writing workshop, Oct. 17, 6 p.m., seating is limited (rockcanyonpoets.com)

Provo City Library at Academy Square, 550 N. University Ave., Provo, Victoria Jamieson, author of “Roller Girl,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; Jon Klassen and Mac Barnett, author and illustrator of “The Wolf, the Duck and the Mouse,” Oct. 16, 7 p.m.; and Jennifer Jenkins, author of "Fearless," Oct. 17, 7 p.m. (provolibrary.com/authorlink)

Sandy Library, 10100 Petunia Way, Sandy, Finn Blackwood, author of “The Relic Heir,” Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; and Craig Johnson, author of the Longmire novels, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636 or slcolibrary.org/authorevents)

Weller Book Works, 607 Trolley Square, discussion with Benjamin Park, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.; and Rosie Maloney, author of “Girl Unbroken,” Oct. 20, 7 p.m. (801-328-2586 or wellerbookworks.com)

ART GALLERIES AND EVENTS

OPENING EXHIBITIONS

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, “Seeking Grace,” by Tina Vigos, opening reception Oct. 17, 6 p.m.; on display through Nov. 15 (801-594-8632)

Granary Art Center, 86 N. Main, Ephraim, “Destination Unknown,” by Jean Richardson, “Second Nature,” by Sarah Malakoff and “Signaling Techniques,” by Kelly Sears; on display Oct. 13, 2017-Jan. 26, 2018 (435-283-3456)

Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, Indian Art Market, by various artists, opening receptions Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (801-581-6927)

Provo Library, 550 N. University Ave, Provo, “Rarely Seen,” a National Geographic exhibit; on display Oct. 16-Dec. 29. (801-852-6650)

Red Butte Garden, 300 Wakara Way, “Bonsai Show,” by The Bonsai Club of Utah, opening receptions Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (801-585-0556)

CONTINUING EXHIBITIONS IN SALT LAKE COUNTY

Alice Gallery, 17 E. South Temple, art by Naomi Marine and Matt Kruback, through Nov. 10 (801-245-7270)

Anderson-Foothill Library, 1135 S. 211 East, “The Golden Cage,” by Malicia Dominguez, through Nov. 9 (801-594-8611)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, “A Land Further North: Images from Iceland,” by Logan Matthew Sorenson, through Oct. 26 (801-594-8623)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 E. F St., “Love Letter to Italy,” by Eileen Vestal, through Oct. 21 (801-594-8651)

David Dee Fine Arts, 1709 E. 1300 South, “Works on Paper,” by various artists, through Dec. 1 (801-589-8143)

David Ericson Fine Art, 418 S. 200 West, art by Brian Kershisnik, through Oct. 18 (801-533-8245)

Finch Lane and Park Galleries at the Art Barn, 1340 E. 100 South, art by Rebecca Klundt, Liberty Blake and Elise Ostraff and Justin Watson, through Nov. 17 (801-596-5000)

Horne Fine Art, 142 E. 800 South, “Celebrating Phyllis Horne,” through Dec. 23 (801-910-2088)

Marmalade Library, 280 W. 500 North, “Second Hand,” by Lexi Johnson, through Nov. 10 (801-594-8680)

Michael Berry Gallery, 163 E. 300 South, art by Willamarie Huelskamp, through Oct. 14 (801-521-0243)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. 3435 South, art by Kathy Hodgman, through Oct. 31 (801-943-4636)

Redman Gallery, 1240 E. 2100 South, art by Anastasia Dukhannina, through Oct. 31 (801-201-2270)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, “Builders,” by Laura Erekson Atkinson and “Microscopic Sovereign,” by Natalie Kaye Stallings, through Nov. 3; and “Cabinet of Curiosities: Strange Objects from the staff of The City Library,” through Nov. 17 (801-524-8200)

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, “Shrinking Room,” by Jason Manley, through Oct. 21; “Al Ahad: The Hijab Project,” by local Muslim women, through Nov. 18; “whereABOUTS,” by Jaime Salvador Castillo and Michael Anthony Garcia, through Dec. 9; “Cities of Conviction,” UMOCA’s first all-Saudi Arabian show, through Jan. 6, 2018; and “Artifacts for the 23rd Century,” by Carol Sogard, through Jan. 14, 2018 (801-328-4201)

Utah Museum of Fine Arts, University of Utah, South Campus Drive, “Here, Here,” by Lisa and Janelle Iglesias and the ACME Lab teach at UMFA, through Jan. 28, 2019; and art by Spencer Finch, through July 2018 (801-581-7332)

OUTSIDE SALT LAKE COUNTY

American Fork Library, 64 S. 100 East, American Fork, art by Brinley Cummings, through Oct. 31 (801-763-3070)

Bountiful Davis Art Center, 90 N. Main, Bountiful, art by the Utah Watercolor Society, through Nov. 17 (801-295-3618)

Brigham City Museum of Art and History, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City, Utah Plein Air exhibition, through Nov. 11 (435-226-1439)

Brigham Young University Museum of Art, 500 Campus Drive, Provo, “We Revolve Ceaseless,” by Aundrea Frahm, through April 14, 2018 (801-422-8287)

CenterPoint Legacy Theatre Gallery, 525 N. 400 West, Centerville, art by Ann Pineda, through Oct. 28 (801-295-3618)

The DiFiore Gallery, 307 N. Main, St. George, High Desert Fiber artists, through Oct. 31 (435-673-4206)

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Park City, “Kindle a Light,” by Jimmi Toro, through Nov. 26 (435-649-8882)

Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 North, Logan, Fall Salon by various artists, through Jan. 2, 2018 (435-753-0333)

Mountain Place Gallery, 123 N. Main, Logan, “Aspens at Bear Lake,” by Russ Fjeldsted, through November (435-752-0211)

Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden, art by Kathy Puzey, through Dec. 2 (801-621-7595)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, “A Mountain Autumn,” by Thomas Horton, through Nov. 27 (801-615-5600)

Sears Art Museum Gallery, 155 S. University Ave., Dixie State University, St. George, “Mapping: Poetics of Utah Expression,” by various artists, through Dec. 8 (435-652-7909)

Shaw Gallery, 3964 W. Campus Drive, Ogden, “Ecstatic Solitudes,” by Isabel Rocamora, through Nov. 11 (801-626-6420)

Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds, “The Way We Worked,” Smithsonian traveling exhibition, through Nov. 4 (435-879-2254)

Southern Utah Museum of Art, Sorenson Center for the Arts, SUU, Cedar City, “A Legacy of Love: The Thread that Binds Us,” by Eletra Casadei, through Nov. 11 (435-586-5432)

Springville Museum of Art, 126 E. 400 South, Springville, “Wit and Whimsy: Off the deep end,” by local artists, through May 19, 2018; and “Round Up: Icons of the American West,” by various artists, through June 19, 2021 (801-489-2727)

Thunderbird Foundation Gallery, Maynard Dixon property, 2200 S. State, Mount Carmel, art by Louis Escobedo, through Oct. 31 (435-648-2653)

Woodbury Art Museum, 575 E. University Parkway No. 250, Orem, art by UVU faculty members, through Dec. 9 (801-863-4200)

ART CLASSES AND EVENTS

Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds, “Plein Air Watercolor Painting” for families, Oct. 14, 1-4 p.m., free (umfa.utah.edu)

Anthony’s Fine Art and Antiques, 401 E. 200 South, “Iconography for the Modern Mind: Using Allegories, Legends, Saints and Symbols in Art,” Oct. 17, 5:30-7 p.m., free (801-328-2231 or anthonysfineart.com)

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Creatures of the Night, Oct. 13-14, 5-8:30 p.m., Ogden Nature Center, 966 W. 12th St., Ogden $8 for general, $6 for members, free for children ages 3 and younger (801-621-7595 or ogdennaturecenter.org)

Pumpkin Nights, Oct. 13-29, Sunday-Thursday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $20 for general, $16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc)

The Haunted Aquarium, Oct. 13-31, dates and times vary, Living Planet Aquarium, 12033 Lone Peak Parkway, Draper, $19.95 for adults, $16.95 for teens, military, students and seniors, $14.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-355-3474 or thelivingplanet.com)

Little Haunts, Oct. 14, 19-21 and 28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., This Is The Place Heritage Park, 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for seniors, $8.95 for children ages 3-11 (801-582-1847 or thisistheplace.org)

“The Glorious Story Emporium,” through Oct. 14, dates and times vary, ASL, Oct. 5, Harris Fine Arts Center, BYU, Provo, $5-$8 (801-422-2981 or arts.byu.edu)

Spooky Spiders and Ghoulish Ghosts, Oct. 19, 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 1-3 p.m., Brigham City Fine Arts Center, 58 S. 100 West, Brigham City, $3 for children, $10 for family, registration required (435-723-0740 or bcfineartscenter.org)

Boolights, through Oct. 27, dates vary, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo, 2600 Sunnyside Ave., $10.95-$12.95 for adults, $8.95-$10.95 for seniors, $7.95-$9.95 for children ages 3-12 (801-584-1700 or hoglezoo.org)

Bootober, through Oct. 31, dates and times vary, Discovery Gateway, 444 W. 100 South, $9.50 for general, $7 for seniors (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

SkyCycle, through Oct. 31, Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum, 444 W. 100 South, $5 for general or $3 with museum admission (801-456-5437 or discoverygateway.org)

LIBRARIES

Taylorsville Library, 4870 S. 2700 West, mock ACT exam for teens, Oct. 13-14, 10:30 a.m., registration required (801-943-4636)

Marmalade Branch Library, 280 W. 500 North, “LEAP Into Science: Bright Lights, Dark Shadows,” Oct. 13, 11 a.m.; and Princess Fearless, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. (801-594-8680)

West Valley Library, 2880 W. 3650 South, West Valley City, “How to be a Ghost Hunter” for teens, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Chapman Library, 577 S. 900 West, Halloween treats class for teens, Oct. 13, 4 p.m.; and a free screening of “Halloweentown,” Oct. 14, 3 p.m. (801-594-8623)

Salt Lake City Main Library, 210 E. 400 South, scratch tile craft for teens, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. (801-524-8200)

Corinne and Jack Sweet Library, 455 F Street, a free screening of “Frankenweenie” for teens, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. (801-594-8651)

Draper Library, 1136 E. Pioneer Road, Draper, “Super Simple Science: Magnets” for school aged children, Oct. 13, 4 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Ruth Vine Tyler Library, 8041 S. Wood Street, Midvale, “Unleash Your Story” for teens, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Bingham Creek Library, 4834 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, “How to be a Ghost Hunter,” for teens and adults, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave., Park City, autumn art for children ages 6-10, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.; and a screening of “Mune: Guardian of the Moon,” Oct. 14, 4 p.m. (435-615-5600)

Holladay Library, 2150 E. Murray Holladay Road, free screening of “My Dog Skip,” Oct. 14, 12:30 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Herriman Library, 5380 Herriman Rose Blvd., microcontroller lab for teens, Oct. 14, 1 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Millcreek Library, 2266 E. Evergreen Ave., East Millcreek, a burlap pumpkin craft for teens and adults, Oct. 14, 2 p.m.; and read to a dog, Oct. 14, 3 p.m. (801-943-4636)

Orem Library, 58 N. State, Orem, a free screening of “Kid Flix 1,” Oct. 14, 2 p.m. (801-229-7050)

Day-Riverside Library, 1575 W. 1000 North, a hand-painted book bag craft for teens, Oct. 14, 4 p.m. (801-594-8632)

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

Alamexo Cantina, 1059 E. 900 South, recently opened in the historic 9th and 9th district. Owner and executive chef Matthew Lake, who established Alamexo Mexican Kitchen in downtown Salt Lake, has created a more casual, family-friendly, Mexican market-style cantina, according to a news release. The cantina is led by general manager Susan Bouldin. Alamexo Cantina will be open for lunch starting Friday, Oct. 13. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 801-658-5859 or visit alamexo.com/cantina.

Hale Centre Theatre, 3333 S. Decker Lake Drive, West Valley City, will host auditions for “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Tuck Everlasting” on Oct. 14. Auditions for the role of Winnie Foster in “Tuck Everlasting” will begin at 9 a.m., and those auditioning should plan to be at the theater for an hour. Only those 18 years and younger are invited to audition for the character of Winnie, who is 11. The music that will be taught at the audition is available on the website at hct.org. All auditioners for both shows should be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song in contemporary musical theater style. An accompanist will be provided. No a capella or taped music will be allowed. Each auditioner should bring a completed audition packet, current photo and resume to the audition. Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled at castingmanager.com/hct. Auditioners will need to set up and complete an actor profile prior to scheduling an audition appointment at castingmanager.com/hct. Callbacks will be by invitation only. All cast members are paid. Email questions to tammym@hct.org or view the audition information at hct.org for more details.

Oasis Cafe, 151 S. 500 East, is offering three-course, $30 dinner options through the month of October. Chef Efren Benitz will use fresh produce for nightly dinner specials that will change weekly, according to a news release. The entree for the week of Oct. 9-15 is seafood paella with peas, eggplant and a hickory tomato sauce with peach crumble ala mode, and the entree for the week of Oct. 16-22 will be baby scallops with pappardelle pasta, carrots, Swiss chard, creamy basil sauce and peach cobbler a la mode. Reservations are suggested. Call 801-322-0404 or visit oasiscafeslc.com for more information.

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery, with Utah locations in Layton and Salt Lake City, recently launched their annual Whole Pie To-Go Sale. Through Oct. 31, guests can choose from more than 30 varieties of Marie Callender’s pies for $8.99, according to a news release. The sale excludes cheesecakes, seasonal fresh fruit pies and promotional pies. Visit mariecallenders.com for more information including a list of pies.

The Art Renewal Center, a nonprofit institution, is now accepting entries for the 13th International Art Renewal Center Saloncompetition. Entrants will compete for over $100,000 in cash awards, with more than 20 awards presented to artists, according to a news release. Awards in the competition will also be given to artists who place in these categories: animals, drawing, figurative, imaginative realism, landscape, plein-air paintings, portraiture, sculpture, still life. A list of winners and finalists will have their entries displayed on the ARC website and featured in the 13th International ARC Salon Catalogue. The entry period goes through Nov. 15. The cost for the first submission is $63 and $48 for each additional entry. The Springville Museum of Art will select one ARC Salon finalist from the state of Utah for each competition to receive an award, according to the news release. The gallery will also devote a wall in the museum to an ARC artist. Visit arcsalon.org for more information and to apply.

Utah Division of Arts & Museums, 617 E. South Temple, is accepting entries for the annual statewide competition for visual artists, according to a news release. Artists ages 18 and older may submit one or two works of art. There is no entry free. Registration is open through Oct. 23. Registered artists can take their artwork to the Rio Gallery, 300 N. Rio Grande St., on Oct. 24-25, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The best in show will be awarded $1,000 and six juror’s awards will receive $600. Works will be displayed at the Rio Gallery Nov. 17, 2017-Jan. 12, 2018. For guidelines and registration, visit visualarts.utah.gov or call 801-245-7272.

