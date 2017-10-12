It is widely accepted that Utah senior Darren Carrington II is an NFL-caliber wide receiver, but just what his future holds is still up for discussion.

In a recent interview with ESPN 700, Ted Miller, who covered the Pac-12 for ESPN for nearly a decade, said he sees Carrington as an NFL receiver, but he wouldn’t venture a guess as to what round.

“That’s a hard one,” he said when asked by host and former Utah punter Tom Hackett. “NFL evaluations are so different than college evaluations.”

He pointed to Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, whom he called the best collegiate quarterback, and said he wasn’t sure his abilities suited the NFL game.

Miller wondered if Carrington’s off-field issues, which led to him being dismissed from Oregon in July and subsequently brought him to Utah, would be an issue for NFL general managers or coaches.

The other thing that could impact his draft stock is that he needs to see Carrington catch more balls for Utah. He said NFL scouts will want to see a lot more of Carrington’s abilities before they take a chance on him.

“Do I think he’s going to be an NFL receiver, yes, I do,” Miller said. “I have no early idea where he’d go. He’s certainly a talent.”