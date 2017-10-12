SALT LAKE CITY — Mayor Jackie Biskupski announced Thursday Bill Wyatt as her choice for executive director of the Salt Lake City Department of Airports.

If approved by the City Council, Wyatt would take over for Russell Pack, who has been serving as interim executive director since Maureen Riley retired June 30.

“As the Salt Lake City International Airport undergoes the largest construction expansion in its history, it is critical that we have an individual at the table with extensive management and logistics experience,” the Salt Lake City mayor said in a statement. “I am confident that Bill’s expertise and knowledge will lead us well as we enter into an exciting new chapter of operations.”

Wyatt has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, most notably in his role as CEO of the Port of Portland, according to the statement. For the past 17 years, he has overseen the logistics of day-to-day operations of all port activities. He handled $2 billion in capital construction projects, managed a $330 million annual operating budget and developed a workforce of 800 employees.

The Department of Airports oversees a portfolio of three airports, including the Salt Lake airport, South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan, and Tooele Valley Airport in Erda. As director, Wyatt will manage operations, including over 500 employees, 1,000 contracts and an annual budget of $367 million.

The $3 billion reconstruction of the Salt Lake airport is in the middle of its first phase. Once completed in 2024, the airport will have two new concourses, replacing the three aging terminals with one central terminal building, along with a new public parking garage with twice as many stalls. Over time, all the existing terminals, parking garages and concourses will be demolished.