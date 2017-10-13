MILLCREEK — Why go to New York to have pizza when all you need to do is go to Millcreek?

That’s a question posed on Big Apple Pizzeria website, and creating authentic New York-style pizza is something the company delivers on.

With large wall decor featuring well-known New York City landmarks such as the Statue of Liberty, it's obvious the restaurant’s owners want to reinforce the New York connection as much as possible. While it’s a little forced, it works and the murals are fun to look at.

We gave Big Apple Pizzeria a 5 out of 6 slices.

Big Apple offers Italian fare from calzones and pasta to, of course, pizza, both as specialty combinations or as a build-your-own option.

Specialty options range from pesto to Hawaiian to vegetarian to Monte Cristo, but the waiter indicated the Slaughter House and the Blue Buffalo Chicken were among the restaurant’s best-sellers, so I ordered a 9-inch pizza of each.

From the first bite of both pizzas, I could tell Big Apple has the New York style down, especially with the crust. It was thick around the edges, thin on the bottom and easy to fold down the middle for convenient eating, although it was a bit burnt on the bottom (and the restaurant as a whole had an overwhelming burnt smell to it the night I went in).

The Slaughter House has mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, meatballs, Italian sausage and a tomato-sauce base that was perfect, both in taste and amount. It had a nice acidity to it and balanced out the plentiful amount of cheese well. The meat toppings were well-distributed, and the Italian sausage was especially delicious.

Admittedly, the Blue Buffalo Chicken pizza was not something I would have ordered on my own, but I was pleasantly surprised by it. The pizza has creamy herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles and banana peppers and is a great option for anyone looking for an nontraditional take on pizza. Although the pizza had fewer toppings, there were still enough to go around, and the buffalo sauce had a subtle kick. For any blue cheese lovers out there, though, it should be noted that the “blue cheese crumbles” promised on the menu were almost imperceptible.

Big Apple Pizzeria is one of multiple eating establishments located near 3000 South and 3300 East — including Pan Wok, Spedelli’s, iSushi and a Cafe Rio — making parking a bit difficult, especially on a weekend. But once you can find a space and make your way into the restaurant, the New York vibe begins.

And with a wide range of pizza sizes from individual to larger pies to share and a variety of specialty pizzas offered, Big Apple Pizzeria is definitely worth stopping by.

Location: 2939 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City

Price: $8-$11.25 for a 9-inch pizza up to $17-$24 for an 18-inch pizza

Slice score: 5 out of 6 slices