Kyra Dunshee, right, who spearheaded fundraising for a new statue in the baby section of the Bountiful City Cemetery, hugs City Councilwoman Kendalyn Harris after the statue's dedication in Bountiful on Thursday. The larger-than-life bronze statue by artist Scott Streadbeck is called "Close to Heaven" and depicts a mother holding an infant as she is embraced by the infant's father. Dunshee's son, Cole, who died in 2003, is buried in the cemetery. After visiting the gravesite so many times, Dunshee said she realized how beneficial it would be to have a statue present to give the grieving parents peace and comfort when they bury a baby or return to the cemetery to remember that infant.

