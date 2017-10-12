SALT LAKE CITY — Music lovers are in for a treat this weekend, as some big names are coming to the Beehive State: Imagine Dragons, Alison Krauss and Bob Dylan. But if attending a concert isn't your thing, there are other fun options for weekend entertainment.

Imagine Dragons

This weekend, you might feel like you’re “on top of the world” because the band that had its humble beginning in Provo back in 2008 is once again returning to the Beehive State. Imagine Dragons is currently on tour in support of their third and most recent album “Evolve.” Their 12th stop on the tour will be at USANA Amphitheatre on Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., 5150 Upper Ridge Road, West Valley City, $39.50-$90 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com).

Pumpkin Nights

We’re about halfway through the month of October, so if you haven’t carved a pumpkin, bobbed for apples or purchased an enormous bag of pumpkin-shaped peanut butter cups, then you better hurry up because time is running out. You can get started at Pumpkin Nights, which begins Oct. 13 and runs for two weeks. The outdoor festival includes more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins as well as food and activities that are family friendly. Families can take strolls through the Halloween displays Oct. 13-29, Sunday-Thursday, 6:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Utah State Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $20 for general, $16 for children ages 4-12 and seniors (pumpkinnights.com/slc).

Listen to America: A HuffPost Road Trip

The HuffPost has hit the road on a 25-city tour, and Provo is getting some of the love.

In an effort to find out what it means to be American in today’s society, the HuffPost will be traveling across the country and interviewing people about their hopes, dreams and fears. If you want to share some experiences head over to the Provo Library on Oct. 13, 3 p.m., 550 N. University Ave., free (huffp.st/listentoamerica).

Alison Krauss and David Gray

If you’re not too exhausted from rockin’ out to “Radioactive,” “Demons” and Believer,” you might consider returning to USANA Amphitheatre for a significantly different kind of concert Saturday night.

Bluegrass/country artist Alison Krauss is touring with English singer-songwriter David Gray. Krauss has been a part of the bluegrass scene since the age of 14 and released her first solo album at 16. Throughout her 30-year career, the singer and multi-instrumentalist has won 27 Grammys, according to the Deseret News. Gray, who released his first album in 1993, is known for his stirring combination of soul, folk and rock. The two will make an appearance in West Valley City on Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m., 5150 Upper Ridge Road, $30-$65 (801-355-5522 or usana-amp.com).

Indian Art Market

It’s time to shop! The annual Indian Art Market offers a variety of textiles/quilts, jewelry, pottery and paintings made by regional Native American artists. The event takes place Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Natural History Museum of Utah, 301 Wakara Way, free (801-581-6927 or nhmu.utah.edu).

Bob Dylan with Mavis Staples

Remember that time Bob Dylan got a Nobel Prize in literature but didn’t attend the ceremony to claim his award? No need to fret, his chances of attending his own concerts at the Eccles Theater this weekend are substantially higher.

The prolific songwriter is joined by longtime gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples, who is well-known for performing in her family band The Staple Singers beginning in the 1950s. The pair will perform at the Eccles Theater Oct. 17-18, 7:30 p.m., 131 S. Main, $50-$125 (801-355-2787 or live-at-the-eccles.com).

