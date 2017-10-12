Darian Murdock posted her school-record third hat trick of the season to highlight a dominant Trailblazer performance as Dixie State’s women’s soccer team blitzed Academy of Art, 5-0, on Thursday afternoon at San Jose State’s CEFCU Stadium. The match was relocated from San Francisco to the SJSU campus due to poor air quality as a result of the wildfires in Northern California.

Murdock had her boot on four of DSU’s five goals on the day, beginning in the 26th minute when she finished a Jill Bennett feed with a blast to the far post to give her side a 1-0 lead. Dixie State tacked on one more goal before the intermission as Tori Page netted her fifth of the year on an entry pass from Kilee Lamb.

The Trailblazers (9-3-0, 5-2-0 PacWest) erupted for three second-half goals in a span of 25 seconds, the first coming from Murdock at the 54:14 mark on a 10-yard shot set up by a Kamie Hunter pass. Capri Goldsmith then got into the act nine seconds later as a quick Murdock shot ricocheted to the sophomore, who tucked the ball just over the line for her first collegiate goal.

Murdock then capped the barrage at the 54:39 mark when Brooklyn Vogelsberg raced the ball down the sideline and crossed over to the senior, who scored from the right wing to provide the final margin of victory.

Meanwhile, the Trailblazer defense unit played its most solid match of the season as DSU surrendered just four total AAU (0-10-1, 0-6-0 PacWest) shot attempts (none on goal) in 90 minutes of action. Sophomore keeper Felicity Tarr (W, 8-3-0) padded her single-season school-record shutout total with her fifth of the year overall.

“It was a great team effort today,” said DSU head coach Kacey Bingham. “Darian [Murdock] was extremely dangerous and showed why she is one of the best in the [PacWest] conference. It was also important to get the shutout and be strong defensively.”

In addition to her school-record third hat trick, Murdock broke one more school record and tied another on the afternoon. The senior tallied her record sixth game-winning goal of the year, which eclipsed her previous mark of five set last season, and it padded her career record total to 14 game-winners overall. She also became just the second player in the program’s NCAA era to post four career hat tricks, joining former DSU standout Jennifer Mason, who did it four times in her four-year career (2011-14). Murdock has 15 goals on the season overall, which is second-most all-time and one shy of tying the DSU single-season record of 16 set by Mikala Wilkes in 2007.

Dixie State wraps up its four-game Bay Area road trip Saturday in Oakland against PacWest foe Holy Names.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.