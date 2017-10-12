New stakes

A new stake has been created from the South Jordan Utah Founders Park Stake. The South Jordan Utah Garden Park Stake, which consists of the Sagewood Branch and the Garden Park 1st, Garden Park 2nd, Garden Park 3rd, Garden Park 4th, Garden Park 5th and Garden Park 6th wards, was created by Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jorge T. Becerra, an Area Seventy.

A new stake has been created from the South Jordan Utah Oquirrh Lake Stake. The South Jordan Utah North Shore Stake, which consists of the North Shore 1st, North Shore 2nd, North Shore 3rd, North Shore 4th, North Shore 5th and North Shore 6th wards, was created by Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Berne S. Broadbent, an Area Seventy.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH GARDEN PARK STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — Michael Jon King, 44, executive director of human resources, USANA Health Sciences; wife, Amy Hansen King. Counselors — Paul Scott Badger, 62, vice president of retail operations, Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment; wife, Kim Marie Barlow Badger. Nicholas James Berger, 39, vice president, Optum Bank; wife, Jessica Turner Berger.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH NORTH SHORE STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — Brent Henry Peterson, 58, president, Bonneville Multifamily Capital; wife, Rebecca Oscarson Peterson. Counselors — Roark Mason Janis, 55, vice president of sales, Sphere WMS; wife, Rebecca Lynn Girsberger Janis. Gregory Brian Smith, 39, dentist; wife, Kate Michelle Florence Smith.

Reorganized Stakes

BRAMPTON ONTARIO STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — Astur Cristhian Ibanez, 45, owner, Sign Xperts Inc.; succeeding Scott M. Goobie; wife, Cynthia Lorena Canto Ibanez. Counselors — Gregory Peter Willmott, 58, vice president of operations, Devrew Merchandising; wife, Diane Lorraine Wright Willmott. Eduardo Eliodorovich Aguiar, 46, president, Techdinamics; wife, Maria Vasilievna Zarubina Aguiar.

EVANSVILLE INDIANA STAKE: (Sept. 10, 2017) President — Chad Richard Monroe, 44, senior vice president of sales and business development, Accuride Corporation; succeeding Steven J. Stanfill; wife, Brooke Michelle Mahaffey Monroe. Counselors — Paul Thomas Daines, 48, physician; wife, Tina Lynn Allen Daines. Aaron Lance Farr, 59, manager of business engineering, WOW!; wife, Leanne Dean Farr.