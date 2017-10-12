Lynn Willey Wood, 83, who presided over the Canada Halifax Mission from 1988-1991, and the New Zealand Missionary Training Center from 2006-2008, died on Sept. 2, 2017, in Layton, Utah.

Noel W. Burt, 80, who presided over the Hartford Connecticut Mission from 1996-1999, and the Regina Saskatchewan Temple from 2003-2006, died on Sept. 21, 2017, in Cardston, Alberta.

Spencer F. Jenson, 91, who presided over the Sweden Goteborg Mission from 1979-1982, served as the director of the Washington D.C. Vistors Center, and presided over the Stockholm Sweden Temple from 1997-2000, died on Sept. 22, 2017, in Salt Lake City.