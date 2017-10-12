Robert W. and Carol Lundgren Mayfield were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 15, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Willow Grove Ward, West Jordan Utah Bingham Creek Stake. They are the parents of five children and have 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Lyle Richard and Doris Elizabeth Crosby Tregaskis were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 16, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Hillcrest 4th Ward, Orem Utah Hillcrest Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 16 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Philip and Ludean Hendrix Carter were married 70 years ago, on Sept. 19, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Lund Ward, Ely Nevada Stake. They are the parents of two children and have 10 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

John and Julia Jackson were married 70 years ago on Oct. 7, 1947, in Fillmore, Utah. They were later sealed in the Provo Utah Temple. They are members of the Mapleton 9th Ward, Mapleton Utah Stake. They are the parents of four children and have 23 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arthur Jackson “Jack” Peck and Thelma Mae Owen were married 75 years ago, on Oct. 11, 1942, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Garden Cove Ward, West Jordan Utah Bingham Creek Stake. They are the parents of six children and have 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Frank and Lillian Bolton were married 70 years ago, on Oct. 17, 1947, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Soda Springs 4th Ward, Soda Springs Idaho Stake. They are the parents of three children and have 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.