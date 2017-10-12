As if crossing China's glass walkway thousands of feet above the ground isn't scary enough, now there are sounds and shattering effects.

High in the East Taihang Mountains near Handan City stretches the mountainside glass bridge, 1,200 meters (or 3,937 feet) above sea level, according to news.cgtn.com. The news outlet reported that sensor technology causes the appearance of a cracking glass bottom when someone moves over the walkway.

The sound of cracking glass and the appearance of a fracture is not for those who are afraid of heights, have vertigo or a heart condition.

The article states that glass-bottom bridges are the latest tourist craze in China, and are "designed to test the mettle of the most fearless travelers."

Click here to check out this cruel, or funny, prank when a tour guide pretends to be terrified when the glass walkway cracks.

