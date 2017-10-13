The Grizzlies open their season on Friday at Colorado, and then they have their home opener on Saturday against Colorado. Both games start at 7 p.m.

The Grizzlies celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maverik Center as they begin their fifth season under head coach and General Manager Tim Branham and their fifth season with the Anaheim Ducks. They're also looking for their 11th-straight playoff appearance.

Branham, 36, carries a record of 150-107-30 into his fourth season with Utah. He needs 29 wins to surpass Butch Goring as the winningest head coach in team history. The former Vancouver Canucks draft pick lives year-round in the Salt Lake Valley and is a regular at local hockey rinks across Utah as a visiting coach/instructor.

The Grizzlies look to build on a 6-2-1-0 record in their last nine season openers. They are 3-1 under Branham during season openers.

Utah opens the season with three games in four nights and six games in the first nine nights of the season with three at home and three on the road.

The Grizzlies bring 10 players back to Utah, including captain C.J. Eick, team MVP Michael Pelech who begins his fourth season in Utah, Jon Puskar who scored 22 goals last year and penalty minutes leader Travis Howe.

In addition, Utah has added three forwards who averaged more than a point per game last season throughout the ECHL in Greger Hanson (35 goals, 41 assists, 76 points, 58 games with Allen), Peter Sivak (35 goals, 30 assists, 65 points, 53 games with Alaska) and Kyle Thomas (27 goals, 42 assists, 69 points, 58 games).

Utah returns four defensemen from last year while adding Mitch Jones from Alaska, rookie Cliff Watson who was captain at Michigan Tech the past two seasons and James Melindy who enters his fifth professional season and was just assigned by the Anaheim organization.

Kevin Carr, with 69 ECHL wins the last three seasons with Tulsa and Alaska, stopped 32-of-34 in his preseason debut for Utah on Friday. Rookie goaltender Gordie Defiel from Lake Superior State University will back up Carr.

Utah opens the season in Colorado for the second time in three years after taking two straight to start the season in 2015-16. Utah started its 7-1 run to finish the regular season last year with two-straight wins at Budweiser Events Center on March 24 and 25.

A quick turnaround for the Grizzlies from opening weekend features a Maverik Monday on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., that will once again offer buy one ticket and get one ticket free with a Maverik Adventure Club Card.