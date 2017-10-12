I was born and raised in Idaho 77 years ago. I have always loved outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. I believe that people should have the right to own guns, but I think that there is a common-sense limit to this right. I believe that you should have a right to own and use a pistol, a rifle and a shotgun, but why do you need an assault rifle? Why do you need a semi-automatic weapon, and why in the world do you need an automatic weapon? If there was common-sense gun control, the Las Vegas massacre would have still happened, but there wouldn't have been 58 killed, and there wouldn't have been over 500 injured. Don't take away the right to own and bear arms, but let's use some common sense in what is allowed.

Mike Sullivan

Woods Cross