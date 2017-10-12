SALT LAKE CITY — Nick Dixon of Layton is the grand-prize winner of Rocky Mountain Power’s 2017 Act wattsmart Video Contest.

Dixon’s humorous video, titled “Energenie,” depicts a man asking a not-so-helpful genie for riches and world peace, which are granted with suggestions on how to save money and create a cleaner world. The video also includes tips on how Utah residents can live wattsmart. For his efforts, Dixon will receive $10,000 in energy-efficient home upgrades.

Runner-up Matthew Johnson, of Orem, will receive $3,000 in energy-efficient home upgrades with his video “Wattsmart Machine.” Casey Wayman of West Haven will take home $2,000 in energy-efficient home upgrades as the People’s Choice Award winner for his video, “The Wattagette.”

The contest, which ran from July through September, invited Utah residential Rocky Mountain Power customers to submit a video showing why saving energy is good for Utah and how they live wattsmart. A full list of the winning videos can be seen on Rocky Mountain Power’s website at rockymountainpower.net.