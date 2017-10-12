SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, has hired Chris Harmer as his new chief of staff.

Harmer is a former infantryman in the Marine Corps and a retired commander in the Navy, where he served as a naval aviator and a strategic planner.

He is a graduate of Woods Cross High School, the United States Naval Academy and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Prior to joining Stewart's staff, he was senior naval analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, public policy research organization in Washington D.C.

"Over the past five years, as I’ve had the opportunity to work with Chris on a number of national security issues, he has become someone I trust and admire,” the 2nd District congressman said in a statement. “Anytime I needed in-depth analysis on conflicts ranging from the Pacific Rim to the Middle East, he's been my go-to guy.”

“With his deep ties to Utah, distinguished military service, and willingness to shake things up to move things forward, he will be a great chief of staff."