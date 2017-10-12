Why is Utah so Mormon?

That’s the question on most Googlers minds, according to recent research from Bazomo.com, a product review website.

The website typed in the phrase “Why is [State] so…” to find its answers. When “state” was replaced with Utah, the word “Mormon” topped the list.

Utah’s other top phrases included “salty,” “hot,” “hazy” and “conservative.”

Other words associated with those, like “polluted” and “smoky today,” as well as “religious,” also filled out the list.

Utah was the only state where Google users searched “Mormon.”

The list is a key into common perceptions of each state.

We’ve pasted the entire map below.

According to Mormon Newsroom, there are roughly 2 million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the state of Utah with more than 6.5 million adherents across the entire country and nearly 16 million worldwide.

The global headquarters of the church has been in Salt Lake City since 1847, when the first company of Mormon pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley and proceeded to colonize a large area of the Mountain West that would become Utah.

Then-church President Brigham Young chose the destination when he saw it.

"It is enough," he said, according to Mormon Newsroom. "This is the right place. Drive on."

Meanwhile, Utahns who use Google most often searched for the phrase "Gilmore Girls" in 2016, according to the Deseret News. Utahns also searched for movies such as “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Zoolander 2,” “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Finding Dory” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”