CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Beginning Oct. 23, operating hours at the park’s visitor center will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Extended hours will resume in summer 2018.

In addition, the visitor center announced it will be closed on Nov. 11 in honor of Veterans Day. It will also be closed Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving; Dec. 25 for Christmas; Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day; Jan. 15 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day; and Feb. 19 for Presidents Day.

According to a statement from the park, the historic Gifford House, located a mile south of the visitor center, will be open 8 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23 through Oct. 29. The house will close for the season on Oct. 30.

For more information, log on to nps.gov/care/index.htm.