SALT LAKE CITY — Disney just made a change to its Disney Movies Anywhere app, and it’s going to help you.

The app was renamed Movies Anywhere, and now helps users store and access all of their digital movie purchases, even those bought outside the realm of Disney, including Fox, Warner Bros., Sony and Universal, according to Mashable.

"Movies Anywhere is a massive step forward for the consumer digital media experience, bringing the incredible film libraries of five studios together in a virtual one-stop movie watching shop,” Karin Gilford, general manager of the service, told Deadline. “Consumers never have to remember where they purchased a film or which device they can watch it on because all of their eligible movies will be centralized within their Movies Anywhere library and available across platforms.”

Paramount Pictures, which owns such franchises as Star Trek and Transformers, are not included.

Gilford told The Verge that they’re currently holding conversations with Paramount and Lionsgate.

The app — called a “digital locker room” by The Verge — originally stored Disney films. Now, any film you download from Google Play, Amazon Video, iTunes and Vudu can be added to your collection within the app, Mashable reported.

“All users need to do is link those accounts through their Movies Anywhere account and voila!, there they all are, your movies in one place, the dream is real,” according to Mashable.

Most devices, like the Amazon Fire, Android tablets, Chromecast, iOS devices and Roku have the Movies Anywhere app, WIRED reported.

“Given that the Movies Anywhere app works across a number of platforms, it basically allows them to take their digital film library with them no matter what device or operating system they’re using,” according to The Verge.

Another cool feature of the app is users can search for movies to purchase inside the app. So instead of downloading from Amazon Video and then moving over to Movies Anywhere, you can browse within the Movies Anywhere app.

The service comes with two free movies when you link your account to another retailer, like Amazon Video. And you can receive another three if you link your account to a second linked account.

“Hollywood has not always been quick to understand what consumers actually want or need when it comes to digital movie purchases, but it looks like Movies Anywhere is the best attempt yet,” The Verge reported.