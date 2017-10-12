Every now and again, Russian President Vladimir Putin makes headlines for a reason other than politics.

Thursday is one of those days.

The Russian president turned into “this fall’s best meme” this week after photographs leaked of him cuddling and kissing a cute new puppy, according to The Huffington Post.

As Reuters reported, Turkmenistan’s Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov offered Putin an adorable alabai dog — named “Faithful” — in honor of Putin’s 65th birthday.

Social media went ablaze when photos of Putin cuddling and kissing the young pup hit the internet.

Several photos poked fun at Putin and Trump, as well as Russia’s alleged interference in the U.S. election. Others expressed surprise at how "normal" and "human" the gift made Putin come across as.

Putin got a puppy for his birthday and the handoff was totally normal pic.twitter.com/lwNPaIA38i — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) October 11, 2017

That's oddly heartwarming. I really don't know how to feel about seeing a human side of Putin. pic.twitter.com/Lao1vMP2qw — #SassyPope (@JackiVerbeck) October 11, 2017

Besides the tiger tagging, spear fishing + Greek urn recovering, Putin is also ... a lover of cute puppies. https://t.co/nRo2zEbRmY — Travis J. Tritten (@Travis_Tritten) October 11, 2017

The alabai breed is listed as part of Turkmenistan’s national heritage, the Associated Press reported.

“Plush and cuddly when they are young, alabai dogs grow into fierce shepherd dogs, fearless in warding off wolves but also in dealing with human strangers,” according to the Associated Press.

Putin’s previous pup, a black Labrador named Koni, used to strike fear in German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“It's not unheard of for international leaders to give animal gifts to each other, though not always with the best results,” according to NBC News.

Putin previously became a meme in the United States after Russian news outlet TASS reported he had scored seven goals in a Russian hockey game.