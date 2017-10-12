Just three days after signing him, the Utah Jazz announced Thursday that they have waived Torian Graham.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard out of Arizona State made no appearances on the court for the Jazz after being signed on Monday afternoon. Given that Utah signed and released him so quickly, it is likely Graham has been designated as an "affiliate player," which means he would join the G League's Salt Lake City Stars if he opts to sign a G League contract.

NBA teams can designate up to four affiliate players, all of whom will remain NBA free agents, meaning any of the league's 30 teams could sign them.

Utah's roster now stands at 19 players. It must be whittled down to 17 (including a pair of two-way players) before the start of the regular season.