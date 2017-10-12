SALT LAKE CITY — The Sutherland Institute, a Utah-based conservative think tank, has appointed Derek Brown, managing partner of Utah Policy Advocates, and Brad Harr, founder of Injury Smart Law, to its board of trustees.

“Adding Brad and Derek to our team at Sutherland Institute is part of our ongoing effort to strengthen and expand Sutherland’s reach and influence,” Stan Swim, chairman of the board, said in a statement.

“Combining their talent and experience with that of our current board members will further the institute’s mission: to promote the principles and policies that foster a strong free market economy, a flourishing civil society and robust community-driven solutions.”

Before joining the advocacy firm, Brown previously served as a vice president at 1-800 Contacts, a Utah-based technology company with almost 1,000 employees. A former member of the Utah House of Representatives, Brown also served as deputy chief of staff to Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and as chief counsel to the late-Sen. Bob Bennett, R-Utah, in Washington, D.C.

Harr, who is based in St. George, serves personal injury clients in Utah, Nevada and Arizona. He received his Juris Doctor from the Cecil C. Humphries School of Law in Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Utah.