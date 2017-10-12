SALT LAKE CITY — A 4-year-old girl is dead after police say her mother crashed into a tree overnight.

The mother was driving west on 2700 South just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when her SUV crossed over the oncoming lanes and struck a tree near 1400 East, according to Salt Lake Police Lt. Dave Craycroft.

The child, 4-year-old Lila Johanson, was taken to Primary Children's Hospital, where she later died, Craycroft said.

The mother sustained minor injuries, Craycroft said. Additional information about the woman was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation, according to police.