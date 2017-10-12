The nationally-ranked Weber State football team returns to action for an in-state rivalry game with Southern Utah in the Beehive Bowl on Saturday night at Stewart Stadium.

Weber State is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play and coming off a bye week. The Wildcats are off to their best start since 2003 and looking to start the season 5-1 for the first time since 1998.

WSU is ranked 16th in the nation in this week’s FCS Coaches poll and is 18th in the STATS poll. Head coach Jay Hill’s Wildcats have won nine of their last 10 games at Stewart Stadium. The Wildcats currently lead the Big Sky in total defense, scoring defense, passing defense, rushing defense and red zone defense.

Southern Utah is 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky play. The Thunderbirds are coming off a win over Cal Poly last Saturday.

Weber State holds a 16-7 all-time lead over Southern Utah, but the Thunderbirds are 3-2 against the Wildcats since joining the Big Sky in 2012. SUU has won the last three games played at Stewart Stadium, with the last Weber State win coming in Ogden in 2006.

The Wildcats won a wild 37-36 game in Cedar City last October, rallying from a 22-point deficit with 7:15 to play. SUU led 23-6 at halftime and extended its lead to 36-14 midway through the fourth quarter. The Wildcats scored 23 unanswered points, including two touchdowns in the final 2:21 to win the game.

Kickoff with the Wildcats and Thunderbirds is set for 6 p.m., at Stewart Stadium. The game will be televised on Eleven Sports Network. It will also be streamed online for free on Pluto TV channel 235 and Watch Big Sky. It will also be broadcast on 1430 KLO radio.

