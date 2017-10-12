Arby’s is about to have even more meats.

The fast-food chain announced this week that it’ll test elk sandwiches after releasing venison sandwiches to its stores nationwide, according to USA Today.

The venison sandwiches, which come with a berry sauce, will be available Saturday, Oct. 21, in 3,300 different locations.

Arby’s Chief Marketing Officer Jim Taylor told USA Today that the store’s venison sandwiches, which were released last year in six states and sold out quickly, will likely sell very fast.

"If people are interested in trying the sandwich, the only way to guarantee they can get one is to get there when we open or a little before and make sure they are in line, just like the folks last year," he said.

Arby’s receives its venison meat, which isn’t popular in the United States, from New Zealand, “where it is grass-fed and free-range,” according to Delish.com.

Taylor told WHAS-11 that it took nearly a year to secure enough meat for this promotion.

Meanwhile, Arby’s will also release an elk sandwich that will only be available in three locations — Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

Those locations are:

• 200 East 144th Ave., Thornton, Colorado, 80023 • 2607 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming, 82604 • 2834 King Ave. W, Billings, Montana, 59102

"We took a look at what hunters and wild-game enthusiasts love to talk about eating, and elk was something that kept popping up, and we said, 'This is another great tasting game meat we think our guests would enjoy,'" Taylor said.