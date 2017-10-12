Westminster volleyball (5-11, 2-6 RMAC) returns home to the Behnken Field House this weekend and hosts South Dakota Mines on Friday at 6 p.m. and Black Hills State on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Griffins look to bounce back after two losses on the road to a couple of tough opponents. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the door the day of the match. Both games will be broadcast and available to watch through the RMAC Network or follow on live stats.

Friday is Alumni Night at the Behnken Fieldhouse. Alumni athletes in attendance will be introduced between the second and third sets.

Women's volleyball played RMAC opponent UCCS on Thursday at the Gallogly Events Center in Colorado Springs. The first two sets were very competitive. UCCS won the first set, 23-25, and Westminster bounced back to win the second set, 25-23. UCCS caught on fire during the third set to win the final two sets, 25-19 and 25-13. The second set is the first time the Griffins have won a set at UCCS.

On Saturday, the Griffins played the MSU Denver Roadrunners and lost in three-straight sets: 25-12, 25-11 and 25-21.

"We did not come out very well in the first two sets," head coach Al Givens said. "We were really flat and Metro was on fire."

Freshman Audrey Green led the attack with 30 kills and 14 digs between the two matches. Taylor Gustafson had 70 assists, while Amber Lamborn had 13 kills and libero Hannah Stearman had 20 digs.

Scouting

South Dakota Mines (2-17, 0-9 RMAC) has yet to win a conference match and has only won five sets this season. The Griffins look to build their confidence and get back to winning ways on Thursday.

Black Hills State (7-11, 4-5 RMAC) was winless in five games but broke that streak last week, beating South Dakota Mines, 3-0, in its only match of the week.

Looking ahead

Next week the women's volleyball team will play three games on the road. On Tuesday, Oct. 17, the Griffins play at CSU – Pueblo, followed by a game at Adams State on Thursday. Saturday will be the final match at Fort Lewis. The games will available to watch through the RMAC Network.

