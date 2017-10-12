Westminster cross-country ran in the Steve T. Reeder Memorial, hosted by USU. The men ran against Utah State, Weber State and College of Southern Idaho, finishing fourth with 97 points. The women ran against BYU, Utah State, Utah, Weber State and College of Southern Idaho, finishing sixth with 174 points.

The men ran the 7-kilometer course with an average time of 24:38. In his fifth-consecutive meet, freshman Paul Matthew was the first to finish for the Griffins with a time of 23:27.9, finishing 13th overall. Following closely was junior Eric Mellmer, finishing 18th with a time of 23:59.2. Three freshman—Skyler Hobbs, Tony Nickerson and Aiden Urban—finished the race together with times of 25:09.7, 25:09.2 and 24:20.2, respectively.

The women finished the 5-kilometer course with an average time of 22:25. Freshman Katie Scott finished the race with a time of 20:59.6, followed by fellow classmate Christine Sheehan at 21:38.6. Next to finish for the Griffins were seniors Olivia Causse in 22:26.3, Mara Kushner in 22:44.2 and freshman Meghann Clare in 24:09.3.

The men and women have a couple of weeks now to prepare for their next race, the RMAC Championships, on Oct. 21, in Chadron, Nebraska.