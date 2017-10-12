SALT LAKE CITY — Broadway star Sutton Foster and acclaimed British actor Hugh Bonneville were announced as this year’s Mormon Tabernacle Choir annual Christmas concert featured guest artist and narrator Oct. 12 on “The Doug Wright Show.”

Foster, known for her Tony Award-winning roles in “Anything Goes” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and Bonneville, known for playing the role of Robert Crawley in the hit drama series “Downton Abbey,” will perform with the renowned choir, Orchestra and Bells on Temple Square at the Conference Center Dec. 14-16.

“Sutton Foster’s crystal-clear voice and vibrant stage presence will pair wonderfully with the choir and orchestra. She will be an absolute delight for audiences,” said music director Mack Wilberg in a press release about the announcement. “We are equally privileged to have the talents of Hugh Bonneville as our narrator bringing to life a story specially tailored to him about joy and peace at Christmas.”

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir’s annual Christmas concerts have been an anticipated holiday tradition for over a decade, seen by more than 60,000 audience members each year. The performances have featured many renowned guests over the years, including Angela Lansbury, Walter Cronkite, Natalie Cole, Renee Fleming, Jane Seymour, David Archuleta and even The Muppets from Sesame Street.

“Each year there is a new theme for the Christmas concert which magnifies the strengths of our guest artists,” said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. “With Sutton Foster and Hugh Bonneville headlining the concert, audiences will experience a full-scale production of world class music, dance and storytelling with amazing visual effects in the Conference Center.”

Both of this year’s featured guests have accumulated storied acting careers, including Sutton's originated Broadway roles in “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Young Frankenstein” and “Shrek The Musical,” as well as Bonneville's film credits including “Notting Hill,” “Iris,” “The Monuments Men” and the recently released “Viceroy's House.”

Sutton has also toured around the country as a solo artist, having performed onstage at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's and Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series. She has also starred in the TV series “Younger” and “Bunheads.” Bonneville recently returned to the stage with his performance in Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People” at Chichester Theatre.

Tickets to this year’s Christmas concerts will be distributed online at lds.org/events starting Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. MDT on a first-come, first-served basis for up to four tickets per patron. More information and ticket details are available at mormontabernaclechoir.org.

