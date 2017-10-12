It was a difficult day for Westminster men's soccer (3-9-1, 1-7-1 RMAC) at Colorado Mesa (10-2-1, 6-2-1 RMAC). The Mavericks move into second place in the RMAC after defeating the Griffins, 6-0.

"We made two early mistakes to start the game and one to start the second half and the game was killed," head coach Josh Pittman said.

Moshe Perez scored a goal for the Mavericks 48 seconds after kickoff. Shortly after in the third minute, Kevin Del Mazo scored to stretch the lead to 2-0. The remainder of the half remained scoreless as the Griffins struggled to get an attack going.

Mesa started the second half quickly as Kevin Del Mazo scored his second goal of the game three minutes into the half. The Mavericks scored three more goals to defeat the Griffins, 6-0.

The Griffins have outshot their opponents, 187-163, this season but were outshot by the Mavericks, 20-8, with only four on goal. Freshmen Amit Hefer and Kaden Amano each had one shot on goal, as well as sophomores Zach Nielsen and Cristian Alfaro. Senior goalkeeper Sean Speirs made seven saves.

Men's soccer travels to South Dakota School of Mines for a game on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The game can be watched on a live video feed broadcast through the RMAC Network or followed on live stats.

