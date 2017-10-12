Here’s a look at the news on Oct. 12.

UVU still largest Utah public university

Utah Valley University remains the largest public Utah university with 37,282 students, according to the Deseret News.

A new report outlined the population sizes of each Utah school. In total, more than 180,000 students attended college this fall, which is a 2.78 percent increase from last year, the Deseret News reported.

The data show that more Utah students are attending college full time.

UVU saw a 6.5 percent increase in attendance this year, accounting for nearly half of the overall increases.

“This growth shows UVU’s responsiveness to the increasing population of Utah County, but that’s only part of the story,” UVU President Matt Holland said in a statement. “We take these numbers as a testament of our ability to meet the growing needs of our service region and the success of our dual-model mission and focus on engaged learning.”

Boy Scouts, Cubs add girls

The Boy Scouts of America will admit girls to its Cub Scouts program beginning next year, the Deseret News reported. And, two years from now, older girls can participate in the Boy Scouts curriculum.

Girls will likely also have the opportunity to obtain Eagle Scout rank.

"We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children," said Michael Surbaugh, the Boy Scout's chief Scout executive.

The organization considered the move for months, wondering how it could better implement girls into the program, according to the Deseret News.

The LDS Church, known for having many of its members in the program, said the changes won’t affect the existing programs for young girls and women.

Wildfires continue to spread

Firefighters continue to work to calm the fires spreading throughout northern California, which have killed 23 people and left 285 people missing, CNN reported.

The fires have spread over 170,000 acres of land, destroying 3,500 buildings in the process.

Residents and owners continue to wait out the fire’s wrath. Schools in the area canceled classes, and some flights have been canceled because of smoky skies.

Firefighters remain diligent to put out the fires, CNN reported.

"This is not easy for anybody. We have firefighters who've either lost their homes or who have family members who have lost their homes," Jonathan Cox, battalion chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told CNN.

Trump to sign executive order on ACA

President Donald Trump will likely sign an executive order Thursday that will “allow individuals and small businesses to buy a long-disputed type of health insurance that skirts state regulations and Affordable Care Act protections,” according to The Washington Post.

The executive order is considered a replacement for what Congress couldn’t do — repeal and replace Obamacare. This order specifically will tear down the ACA’s marketplace and give Americans less coverage for lower prices, The Washington Post reported.

“The order will be Trump’s biggest step to carry out a broad but ill-defined directive his first night in office for agencies to lessen ACA regulations from the Obama administration,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump said two weeks ago that the move will help millions of people.

“It’s going to cover a lot of territory and a lot of people, millions of people,” he said, adding, “It will be great, great health care for many, many people.”

