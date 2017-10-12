SALT LAKE CITY — The former Brighton High football standout accused of sexual assault at a party pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday.

Asked how he pleaded to three counts of sexual battery, all class A misdemeanors, the 6 foot 4 football player leaned down to the microphone to respond, "Guilty, your honor."

Masina, now 20, was originally charged in September 2016 with forcible rape and two counts of forcible sodomy, all first-degree felonies.

Masina had been set to appear before a jury next week, and while his attorney, Greg Skordas, said the defense team was confident they would have prevailed at trial, the deal that removed the risk of life in prison and will keep him off of the sex offender registry was a strong offer.

As Masina entered his pleas, Bethany Warr, the attorney representing the victim in the case, told 3rd District Judge Keith Kelly that while the woman agreed with the deal, "evidentiary issues" had left her with few other options.

"Unfortunately, this is how the justice system fails victims," Warr said.

Following the hearing, Warr said "the facts of the case have not changed," maintaining that Masina had brutally raped the woman that night, but that rulings limiting evidence that could be admitted at trial — specifically testimony of a reported Snapchat video Masina allegedly recorded during the assault — hampered prosecutors' ability to argue at trial.

Skordas adamantly declared that no such video exists.

In July 2016, Masina and the alleged victim, a 19-year-old friend whom he has known since high school, were at the same party in Cottonwood Heights. Both consumed alcohol and drugs at the party, and she left at one point with Masina and two other men to get something to eat, according to charging documents.

The woman told police she felt "not all there" and fell asleep in the car while the others got food. After driving around, they returned to the party.

The woman said she fell asleep and awoke "to find Masina on top of her," according to the charges.

Masina was also accused of sexually assaulting the same woman while she visited him in Los Angeles, where he was playing football for the University of Southern California, but prosecutors declined to file any charges in that case.

Masina was suspended from USC's football program and campus when the allegations came to light.

More information will be posted throughout the day.