SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 media picked the Utah men's basketball team to finish the upcoming season in seventh place.

The Utes finished in fourth last season with a 20-12 (11-7 in conference play) record despite being picked to finish eighth. The poll is made up various media members who cover the Pac-12.

Arizona is the favorite to win the conference, getting 22 of 23 first-place votes. This story will be updated.

2017-18 PAC-12 MEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL