SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 media picked the Utah men's basketball team to finish the upcoming season in seventh place.
The Utes finished in fourth last season with a 20-12 (11-7 in conference play) record despite being picked to finish eighth. The poll is made up various media members who cover the Pac-12.
Arizona is the favorite to win the conference, getting 22 of 23 first-place votes. This story will be updated.
2017-18 PAC-12 MEN'S BASKETBALL PRESEASON MEDIA POLL
Team (first-place votes)... points 1. Arizona (22)...................273 2. USC (1).........................251 3. UCLA............................223 4. Oregon.........................203 5. Stanford.......................182 6. Arizona State...............146 7. Utah......................129 8. Oregon State...............125 9. Colorado......................112 10. Washington................71 11. California....................46 12. Washington State.......33
