Dixie State’s women’s volleyball team saw its season-high three-match winning streak come to an end with a 3-1 loss at Notre Dame de Namur on Wednesday night inside Gleason Gymnasium.

The Trailblazers (6-9, 4-3 PacWest) succumbed to a pair of big NDNU (10-7, 5-4 PacWest) runs in the first two sets to fall into an early 0-2 hole. The Argonauts opened the match with a 9-2 run on their way to a 25-21 win in the first frame, then used a 14-5 spurt to turn a 10-7 DSU lead into a 21-15 NDNU advantage as the Argos claimed set two by a 25-20 count.

Dixie State clawed back into the match with a 25-20 victory in set three to cut the deficit to 2-1 and enjoyed an early 5-1 lead in the fourth stanza. However, the Argos rallied to pull even at 10-10, then continued the run by scoring 10 of the next 12 points in the frame en route to a 25-17 set win to clinch the match.

Junior Kayla Chapman paced the Trailblazers with a team-high 10 kills, while junior Hannah Doonan and Lauren Gammell each collected seven kills. Gammell also led the DSU defense with eight total blocks (one solo) as DSU finished with 12 team blocks overall. In addition, three Trailblazers finished with double figures in digs, led by junior Sid Brandon with a co-game-high 20, while Doonan tallied 10 and freshman Jordyn Nelson had 16 digs to go with 18 assists to record her fourth double-double of the year.

Dixie State continues its four-match Bay Area road swing Friday in Oakland with a date at Holy Names at 7 p.m. MT.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.