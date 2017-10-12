Sophomore Kiselya Plewe shot a third-consecutive 1-under-par 71 on Wednesday at the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational to earn the individual medalist championship and lead the Weber State women's golf team to an eighth-place finish in the team standings.

Plewe opened the tournament on Monday with a 71 on the par-72 layout of the New Mexico State University Golf Course. The 71 placed her in a tie for second, one shot off the lead after 18 holes. On Tuesday, she came back with another 71 and moved into a tie for the lead with UTEP's Lily Downs, who faded to fourth in the tournament on Wednesday with a final round 76. For the week, Plewe shot a career-best total of 3-under-par 213. Her individual medalist win is the first for a Wildcat in a multi-round tournament since 2013 when Kelsey Chugg took top honors at the Lumberjack at Ocotillo tournament.

"It feels great to get a win," said Plewe. "I feel like that is a rare thing in college golf and I am thrilled to have one. I played really solid all week and putted especially well. I grew up playing junior golf in New Mexico and it was really cool to go back and get my first win there. My family was also able to come watch me the first two rounds, which was really neat. (Coach Federico) was really helpful in keeping me level-headed on the last day and finishing it out."

Head coach Sara Federico said he was really proud of how Plewe played.

"I couldn't be more proud of Kiselya," said Federico. "It was so fun to watch her compete this week in a tough field. She's nine months out of having shoulder surgery and didn't hit a full shot until mid-June this summer. She has worked so hard in therapy and on her game, and I'm so happy to see the hard work paying off. She putted extremely well this week and had so much poise and composure on the course. It's exciting to see her put three great rounds together and compete at this level."

As a team, the Wildcats opened the tournament in ninth place after rounds of 313 and 316. On Wednesday, Weber State shot the fourth-best score of the day with a 301, moving up one spot to finish in eighth with a three-round total of 930.

Sacramento State took the tournament's team title, shooting a total of 873. The Hornets finished 20 shots clear of second place UTEP.

New Mexico State's Dominique Galloway made a final day rally, shooting a 3-under-par 69 as she tried to catch Plewe for the medalist honors but came up three shots short in second place.

Sierra Harr and Michelle Tierney each shot totals of 235 for the Wildcats, finishing in a tie for 36th place. Molly Holbert shot 252 to tie for 53rd, and Haylee Chugg shot 261 to finish 56th.

The Wildcats are back in action on Monday, Oct. 16, as they travel to Tacoma, Washington, to compete in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational, hosted by Seattle University at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club.