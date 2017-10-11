4A First Round

Logan 1, Orem 0: Karley Lopez scored the game's only goal in the second half, but it was enough to lift Logan past visiting Orem for the 4A first round win.

Snow Canyon 1, Juan Diego 0: Heidi Smith scored the game's only goal in the second half as Region 9 champion Snow Canyon held off Juan Diego for the 4A first round win.

Bonneville 2, Desert Hills 0: Goals from Jaycee Stein and Bailey Hassell and a strong game in goal from Ashley Croyle helped lead Bonneville past visiting Desert Hills for the win in the 4A first round.

Green Canyon 3, Salem Hills 2: Kylie Olsen scored a brace and Rylie Thompson scored the game winner in the second half as visiting Green Canyon knocked off Salem Hills for the win in the 4A first round.

Park City 2, Dixie 0: Casey Crawford and Megan Guetschow both found the back of the net in the second half to lead visiting Park City past Dixie for the win in the first round of the 4A state tournament. Emme Keizer earned the shutout in goal for the Miners.

Sky View 8, Lehi 0: A hat trick from Kylee Griffin and then goals from five other Bobcats helped lead Sky View to the lopside victory over Lehi in the first round of the 4A state tournament.

Spanish Fork 1, Ridgeline 0: Annabelle Buck scored in the 28th minute, which proved to be the game winner for Spanish Fork as the defense played great the entire game in helping Makiah Herrin earn the shutout in goal.

Ogden 3, Cedar 2: Alysia Butters, Sarah Halverson and Kadrey Howell each scored a goal as Ogden eked out the win over Cedar in an entertaining 4A first round playoff game. Julia Hunt and Kaitlyn Rowley scored in the loss for Cedar.

3A First Round

Morgan 6, Providence Hall 0: Morgan dominated from start to finish with the impressive shutout victory over Providence Hall in the 3A first round. Logan Duran scored a pair of goals for the Trojans, while Emma Drudge, Allison Flitton and Rhylee Freeman also scored for Morgan.

Juab 4, Grand 0: Reggie Myers scored twice, while Sydney Kuhni and Maddisen Myers each scored once to lead Juab to the shutout victory over Grand in the 3A first round.

Grantsville 6, American Leadership 3: Whitney Wangsgard recorded a hat trick and Talie Hawke added two more goals as Grantsville doubled up American Leadership for the win in the 3A first round.

Manti 3, Summit Academy 0: Lexie Alder, Ashton Wood and Karli Arnoldsen all scored, while Jentry Young earned the shutout in goal to lead Manti to the shutout victory over Summit Academy in the 3A first round.

Delta 7, South Sevier 0: Savanna Nielson recorded a hat trick and Delta had four other players score a goal as the Rabbits rolled past South Sevier for the win in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

Judge Memorial 6, Richfield 0: Sophie Ewing and Killian Lamanna each scored a pair of goals as Judge rolled past Richfield for the 3A first round win. Mckayla Murchison and Jillian Nelson each scored as well for the Bulldogs.

Carbon 2, Emery 1: Carbon scored a goal in each half to pick up the road victory in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

North Sanpete 1, Maeser Prep 0: North Sanpete went on the road and earned the shutout victory over Maeser Prep to advance to the quarterfinals of the 3A state tournament. Carlee Nuttall scored the game's only goal in the second half, while Halli Bennett earned the shutout in goal.